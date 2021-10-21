Sixty years after the 'fad' began, The Righteous Brothers' Bill Medley still singing his rock 'n' roll songs

Hatfield died of a heart attack in a Kalamazoo, Michigan hotel room prior to a 2003 concert, seemingly ending the Righteous Brothers. But, in 2016, Medley reformed group with Heard stepping into Hatfield’s role.

“I wasn’t looking to reform the Righteous Brothers, but I had a lot of friends and industry people telling me I should do it,” he said. “When I heard Bobby, I thought ‘if I ever get to do it, he’s the guy.’ Because we were already good friends. That’s a key part of putting the puzzle together.”

The Righteous Brothers will, of course, do all their hits at the Lied Friday night. Does Medley have a favorite?

“Of course ‘Lovin’ Feeling’ is one of my favorite, favorite songs,” Medley said. “But the song that followed that, ‘Just Once in My Life’ Carole King wrote it. That was always one of my favorites and the song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,” we never had a hit with it, but we played it in the show every night. Those three, I’d say, are my favorites.”

Choosing his favorite, Medley said, isn’t what is important to him about the songs. It’s the fact that “Lovin’ Feeling,” “Unchained Melody,” “(You’re My) Soul and Inspiration” and “Rock and Roll Heaven” bring in multiple generations of fans to Righteous Brothers shows.