Simple and Twisted: The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain returns to Lied Friday

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain doesn’t do anything all that complicated when it appears on stage.

Dressed in formal attire — black tie for men, evening dresses for women — sitting behind music stands, the group simply pulls out their four-string instruments and goes to work.

“The concept is we play ukuleles and we sing,” Hinchliffe said. “We don’t have any electronic equipment, we don’t plug in, we don’t have synthesizers, we don’t have drums, we don’t have a big light show. It’s extremely simple.

"Once that template is established, we can do some pretty twisted things.”

Those things are “lightly twisted” covers of rock, punk, grunge and pop songs along with some light classical pieces — they’re the only group in the world whose repertoire runs from Bach and Beethoven to Ennio Morricone (“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”), the Sex Pistols and Lady Gaga — conveyed by the ukuleles, which Hinchliffe acknowledges have some sonic limitations.

“It’s a bit like getting Michelangelo or Leonardo drawing with a pencil, a silver point,” Hinchliffe said Monday by telephone from London. “It’s just using blacks and grays. You’ve only got a certain palette and range of tones to work with.”

The group utilizes bass, baritone, treble, tenor, concert and soprano ukuleles — you can identify them by their size, the smaller the uke, the higher the pitch.

“It's like a string ensemble with cello, violin, viola, that sort of thing, or it’s like a rock band that has a bass, guitar, a mandolin and, down in Nashville, they have the soprano guitar to get that high end," Hinchliffe said.

Appropriately, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain came together 37 years ago as something of a lark that grew out of conversations in, of course, the neighborhood pub.

“It was a group of friends, most of whom had moved to London just before this point in time,” Hinchliffe said. “We’d all been in bands, choirs, orchestras, that sort of thing. The idea was, we were talking about the (music) business, the problem of making money, problems in decision-making, problems with the band falling apart."

Through those gripe sessions, an idea emerged.

Using ukes came from Hinchliffe’s gift of a ukulele to his friend, the late post-punk singer Kitty Lux, who co-founded the group. A bunch more ukes were purchased and some practicing ensued.

“The local pub owner heard us and said, ‘Why don’t you play here?’” said Hincliffe, who played ukulele before the group began. “It literally was going to be a one-off. We’d talked to our friends and lots of people came. It’s just gone on from there.”

By 1988, they’d released an album, appeared on BBC-TV and recorded a BBC Radio 1 session -- taking over England on their way to conquering the world.

The orchestra, which has seen its music used in movies and on television, has now played thousands of concerts from Poland to New Zealand.

Over the years, the group has played London’s Royal Albert Hall, New York’s Carnegie, the Sydney (Australia) Opera and England’s giant Glastonbury Festival, which, this year, is headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar — a mix of musical talents as eclectic as the orchestra’s repertoire.

“A lot of people have to work hard to get people interested,” Hinchliffe said. “Because we weren’t concerned about that, people started coming to us. If people approach us, we’ll do it. We’ve played for the British royal family, corporate gigs, members of Parliament, comedy festivals, classical festivals, jazz festivals.

“To some extent, we don’t really fit in anywhere. So they can put us on the bill as a bit of light relief.”

In 1989, Chamber Music Chicago tacked the Ukulele Orchestra onto a contemporary minimalist classical music bill of Philip Glass, Kronos Quartet and Terry Riley.

“We were just like a skiffle band, a jug band doing our thing,” Hinchliffe said. “They found what we were doing interesting enough to put us on the program with them."

A review in the Chicago Sun-Times said the music -- playing rock songs on ukuleles -- seemed like a strange thing to do, but it was interesting. The review of Hinchliffe wasn't nearly as kind, writing that his he possessed a "baritone voice of almost terminal mediocrity"

"We quoted that in our publicity material for years,” he said with a laugh.

That’s further evidence that this outfit doesn't take itself all that seriously. However, some serious thought goes into choosing its repertoire and developing the arrangements with instruments that were never intended to perform such musical feats.

“There are some kinds of music that will not work,” said Hinchliffe, the orchestra’s musical director. “Some pop music today has an element of parody in it already. If we do it our way, it becomes a parody of a parody and that doesn’t work.”

The group will open its two-month North American tour Friday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. It's a return to the Lied, where it performed in 2019.

“The people working in the group now have been with us for a bit,” he said. “Most have been with us since the ‘90s, some since the ‘80s. We’ve got a squad of 12 people and pick seven or eight to do each tour.”

Friday’s audience is likely to include a good number of ukulele players, who have picked up the humble instrument that got no respect for nearly 150 years, until its resurgence over the last decade that was triggered, in part, by The Ukes, embraced by the likes of Eddie Vedder and Matthew Sweet and generated a star in Jake Shimabukuro.

“They’ll see it on stage and hear them play together,” Hinchliffe said. “And they’ll keep playing them. It’s addictive.”

