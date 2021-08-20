Showing proof of vaccine could become the norm for going to Lincoln, Omaha concerts

If you’re planning to go to a concert or see a band in a club, you should be ready to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to be admitted to the venue.
That’s going to be the policy for concerts promoted by Live Nation and AEG, the country’s two largest promoters who book the vast majority of arena shows, including those at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Omaha’s CHI Health Center, beginning in October.
It will very likely trickle down to theaters and clubs, large and small, perhaps in the coming months.
“From a personal standpoint, I'm all for it,” said Andrea Fabiano, the booking coordinator for the Bourbon Theatre. “I think it’s the responsible thing to do for our industry. We haven’t pulled the trigger yet on announcing a mandate, but it’s probably coming.”
Requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test hasn’t yet been implemented at the Bourbon, in part, because of an ongoing attempt to get major venues in Lincoln and Omaha, including Slowdown, The Waiting Room, Rococo Theatre and the Lied Center for Performing Arts to adopt a uniform policy.
“We’d like to get all of us on the same page, so people will know it applies the same way at all venues and shows,” Fabiano said. “That’s been kind of slow going.”
But she said it is only a matter of time before some vaccination/negative test policy is implemented at the Bourbon, as well as larger clubs, theaters and small halls across Lincoln and Omaha and around the country.
This week, First Avenue in Minneapolis and The Pageant in St. Louis announced they will implement similar rules.
"It is moving down to places our size,” Fabiano said. “Agents are already asking if we’re implementing a policy. We will have to to book their artists.”
In fact, the broad policies covering all shows at a venue are being triggered by artists who are requiring vaccinations for those who attend their shows or, if the venue cannot or will not implement the policy, canceling their appearances, as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit did in Houston last week.
“I just don’t want people to feel like they’re unsafe at a show, and I know we can’t guarantee that nobody’s going to catch COVID at one of our shows,” Isbell said in a YouTube video. “But we can take some steps to make it a little more comfortable, a little bit safer for folks. That’s all we’re trying to do.”
The Bourbon is already dealing with vaccination requirements for some of its scheduled shows.
“We’d rather have a blanket policy that applies to every show," Fabiano said.
While no official notification of the Live Nation and AEG policies has been given to Pinnacle Bank Arena, manager Tom Lorenz said the policies will likely initially be rolled out on a show-by-show basis, as all currently scheduled concerts are being sold without customer knowledge of a vaccine requirement.
That is likely to create the need for refunds and other financial changes in deals that will have to be worked out between the venue, promoter and the artist.
But that isn’t the only issue that needs to be resolved before a vaccination/proof of negative test policy can be implemented at the arena.
“There are going to be some interesting logistics to work through,” Lorenz said. “One of the key things is how do we verify either one of the documents is real or belongs to the person who is showing it to us. Those aren’t official government documents and there is no simple way to verify them.
“And verifying will take a whole different staff. With the tight staffing we have following the pandemic, that’s going to be a problem.”
That won’t be as much of an issue at venues where crowds are under 1,000.
“We’re already scanning tickets and looking at IDs at the door,” Fabiano said. “Adding one item doesn’t seem too far fetched. People just have to know about it and know they’ll have to provide it.”
The vaccination/proof of negative test policy is also likely to trickle down to venues smaller than the Bourbon.
“If rates continue to go up, it’s coming,” said Duffy’s Tavern owner Scott Hatfield. “We’ve seen it around the country already."
The National Independent Venue Association has considered implementing the rule because of the recent outbreak of the delta variant, Hatfield said.
"I would say people should be prepared and expect it will be happening everywhere if rates continue to climb,” he said.
The vaccination/proof of negative test policy has already been implemented at a giant event -- Lollapalooza, which drew some 385,000 people to Chicago’s Grant Park last month. Of those, the Chicago Department of Public Health said last week that only 203 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and none who tested positive have been hospitalized or have died.
On Saturday, more than 90,000 people filled Memorial Stadium for the Garth Brooks concert. No vaccination policy was in effect, nor did many in the crowd wear masks, as health care leaders had advised.
It remains to be seen, and may be difficult to precisely measure, if the concert sparked a COVID outbreak. But Brooks is taking a previously scheduled three-week break between shows to evaluate the future of his stadium tour.
Shutting down the tour for the rest of the year, Brooks said last week, remains a possibility. And it is the risk that all shows will have to shut down that artists and promoters are trying to avoid by implementing the vaccination policy.
“All of us went through the last year of not being able to perform, not being able to go out and play shows for people,” Isbell said. “It’s pretty obvious to me and to most people who work in the business that if things keep going as they are, we’re facing another shutdown.
“I don’t want to put restrictions on my audience, but I also don’t want them to die. I don’t want them to get sick because they came to my show. I think that’s more important than asking them to jump through a couple hoops to be able to come safely.”
Hatfield agreed with Isbell, both acknowledging that there will be some who are upset by vaccination requirements but pointing out that going to concerts always comes with some restrictions and rules.
“At the end of the day, we want to keep our customers safe, our performers safe, our staff safe,” Hatfield said. “If 90% of the country was vaccinated, we wouldn’t be dealing with this. If this is something that pushes people to get vaccinated, I’m all for it.
"We’re not interested in the unvaxed killing live music.”