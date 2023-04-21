Shinedown, the hardest touring band in rock, will return to Lincoln Tuesday for its third show here in five years.

That show will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Shinedown drew 8,500 people in 2019, the same year the Jacksonville, Florida band played more shows and traveled more miles than any other band.

Two years ago, they returned to sell out Pinewood Bowl, drawing some 4,500 to the Pioneers Park amphitheater for a show that was comprised of most of its Billboard Mainstream Rock chart-record 18 No. 1 singles.

Ranked as the magazine’s greatest all-time mainstream rock artist, Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Those albums include “Planet Zero” its 2022 release that became the first Shinedown record to hit No.1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.

Songs from “Planet Zero” like the chart-topping title cut and the single “Daylight” prominently in Tuesday’s show.

“I think the idea that ‘Oh, the record came out six months ago, it’s old.’ No,” singer Brent Smith told ABC News. ”There are so many people that haven’t heard it. They don’t know exactly what ‘Planet Zero’ is.”

Tuesday’s show will use much of the same staging as Shinedown’s last run, but will have a different set list as Shinedown continues, as Smith told ABC and the Journal Star in 2019, its quest to play for as many people in as many different locations as it can.

“This band is never going to get comfortable,” Smith told the Journal Star. “We’ve been touring for 20 years (now 24 years) and we don’t ever do the same tour. We don’t make the same album. We tour internationally. There are 8 billion people on the planet. That’s a lot of people to play for.”

Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New will open Tuesday’s 7 p.m. show. Tickets start at $49.95 and are available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and starting at 6 p.m.

