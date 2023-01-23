Shinedown to return to Lincoln in April for third show since 2019

Shinedown, the hardest touring band in rock, will return to Lincoln April 25 for its third show in the city in five years.

The well-oiled rock machine, led by singer Brent Smith, will be playing Pinnacle Bank Arena, where they drew 8,500 people in 2019. It's the same year the Jacksonville, Florida, band played more shows and traveled more miles than any other band.

In 2021, Shinedown was back in Lincoln to close the Pinewood Bowl season, selling out the 4,500-seat venue for an impressive, nearly two-hour show that showcased a good share of its Billboard Mainstream Rock chart-record 18 No. 1 singles.

Ranked as the magazine’s greatest all-time mainstream rock artist, Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Those albums included “Planet Zero,” its 2022 release that became the band’s first album to top the overall Top 200 albums chart.

Three Days Grace, which played the arena in 2019 with Disturbed, and From Ashes to New will be opening the Shinedown show.

Tickets start at $49.95 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Jan. 31.

The Shinedown show is the eighth concert announced for the arena this year. The others are: Blake Shelton, Feb. 16; Journey, March 25; Mercy Me, March 26; Morgan Wallen, April 29; Kenny Chesney, May 13; Shania Twain, May 19; and Zach Bryan, Aug. 29.

