Exploding, literally, out of the gate with a thunderous “Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom-Lay Boom),” Shinedown delivered a fine rock show at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Rock’s reigning road warriors, playing Lincoln for the third time in five years, brought an innovative set that had a pair of vertical videoboards at the back of a long rectangular stage that extended to the center of the floor, an impressively designed lighting mix and plenty of pyro to stage the show.

After connecting musically with the head-bobbing “Dead Don’t Die” and the piano-based “I’ll Follow You,” singer Brent Smith, one of the most sincere guys in rock, engaged the 7,000-plus in the arena verbally, thanking them for coming to the show and turning the crowd into a community.

“Shake hands with the person next to you,” he said. “Tell everybody how nice it is to see them at the show.”

Then came the anthemic “Bully,” and it was on — the melodic “Unity,” with Smith in full, emotional voice; then the throwback romantic power ballad “If You Only Knew.” Smith’s intro urged couples, same sex or opposite sex, to hold each other tight — “In the rock and roll community, anyone anywhere is welcome all the time.”

A few songs later, Smith got the crowd jumping to a tightly fused “Enemies” as the first half of the 18-song set flew by — the mark of a really good show in any genre.

Things quieted down as Smith talked about the band’s commitment to suicide prevention, mental health and got the audience to hold phones and lighters aloft through a moving “A Symptom of Being Human,” carried by Eric Bass on “Herbie the Flying Piano,” which dropped onto the stage from above throughout the show.

Bass returned to bass and Shinedown roared back to rock with the hammering “Sound of Madness” and the stomp of “Planet Zero.”

And did I mention these guys can really play. Tightly fused from two decades on the road, the quartet moves flawlessly from hard slamming to melodic, anthemic to bluesy — with just the right amount of Zach Myers perfect-to-the-song guitar.

Heading for home, the band blew the doors off “45” with Smith singing from his knees, pulled out the fireballs and explosions for a propulsive “Devil,” brought on Casey Kasem via recording to introduce a singalong “Second Chance” and surprisingly covered Oasis, with Myers, Bass and drummer Barry Kerch standing in for the Gallagher brothers on a cool acoustic version of “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Cover No. 2 was Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” with Myers on acoustic guitar, Smith on lead vocals and a few thousand backing singers taking the chorus — again, very cool.

The two hours wrapped up with an ominous “Monsters, “ Cut the Cord” and no cliched encore for what will likely be the rock show of the year.

Smith repeatedly reflected on Shinedown’s long relationship with Lincoln throughout what, for my money, was the best show they’ve played here.

And here’s hoping that relationship with one of rock’s best bands continues for years.