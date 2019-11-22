Veteran trumpeter Bobby Shew has more than 20 recordings to his name, but he first honed his craft in the ranks of legendary big bands led by Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Maynard Ferguson and others.
“Trumpet Legend,” as Shew’s Friday night guest appearance with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel was labeled, is no hyperbole when applied to the 78-year-old musician, author and teacher.
The NJO began with a tip of the hat to some of Shew’s former employers, including Chick Corea’s “La Fiesta” as arranged for the Herman band, an updated take on Tommy Dorsey’s theme “Opus One,” and the gorgeous ballad “Goodbye,” from the Goodman repertoire.
NJO music director Ed Love took the clarinet part, aided by Paul Niedbalski on trombone. The first set ended with two hard-swinging numbers, “Blues for Poland,” with outstanding solos by Scott Vicroy on baritone sax and Bob Krueger on trumpet, and Buddy Rich’s “Groovin’ Hard,” with exceptional contributions by Paul Haar on tenor sax, L.J. McCormick on trumpet and the entire sax section.
You have free articles remaining.
Shew began on flugelhorn with a warm and evocative sound on “Breakfast Wine,” before turning up the tempo for a saucy bossa nova rendition of “Body and Soul.” He switched to trumpet for a tricky arrangement of “Tea for Two” that had three members of the reed section rotating between saxophones, clarinets and flutes, and trumpets shifting between muted and open horns.
Shew’s flawless phrasing, dexterous speed and sparkling intonation were in ample evidence throughout the concert. He was especially notable on Pat Metheny’s lovely ballad “Always and Forever” and the encore, an Ellingtonian mash-up of “Cottontail,” taken at a furious tempo and coming to a close with a brassy roar.
The NJO’s 44th season continues with a Feb. 1 concert featuring guest artist Joey Gulizia, a versatile percussionist and educator for more than 40 years. The concert will also feature the 2020 Young Lions All-Star Band.