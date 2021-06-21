 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheryl Crow to make Lincoln debut at Pinewood Bowl
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Sheryl Crow to make Lincoln debut at Pinewood Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thirty years into her career, Sheryl Crow will make her Lincoln debut Sept. 7 at Pinewood Bowl.

The winner of nine Grammy Awards, including three from her debut album “Tuesday Night Music Club,” Crow will release “Live from the Ryman and More,” her fourth live album in August. The versatile singer-songwriter -- whose work mixes pop, country, rock, jazz and blues -- has sold more than 35 million copies of her nine studio albums.

Crow, who worked as an elementary school teacher after graduating from the University of Missouri, began her career as a backup singer with Michael Jackson on his “Bad” tour. In 1993, she released “Tuesday Night Music Club,” a surprise hit that went on to sell more than 7 million copies.

Lil Baby coming to Lincoln

Winning the 1994 Grammys for Best New Artist and Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Performance for the hit “All I Wanna Do,” Crow won two more Grammys in 1996 for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Female Performance for the hit “If It Makes You Happy.”

Crow’s latest album, “Thrush,” features collaborations with a host of artists, including Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Chuck D, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and St. Vincent.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets for Crow’s show are $41 to $131 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

On The Beat: ZooFest, Lincoln on the Streets concert added to Lincoln's biggest music week

Crow’s show is the eighth slated for the Pioneers Park amphitheater this summer and fall.

Jamey Johnson began the 2021 Pinewood series on June 11. This week, Chicago, Styx and Cole Swindell will play the bowl. The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson will play a sold-out show on Aug. 6, followed by 311 Sept. 8 and Shinedown Sept. 22 to complete the announced Pinewood lineup.

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday
Tommy Shaw, Styx release new album ahead of Lincoln concert

Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts

Concerts in the summer air take place at the Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park.

1 of 16

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift will be re-recording her fourth studio album ‘Red’ next

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday
Music

Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday

  • Updated

As was the case five years ago, Wednesday’s show will be at “An Evening With” affair. That translated to two hours of about 30 songs that were, not surprisingly, the songs that the 4,000 people at the bowl came to hear.

+2
Lil Baby coming to Lincoln
Music

Lil Baby coming to Lincoln

  • Updated

Lil Baby will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 20 as Lincoln gets another show by a hip-hop artist on the verge of superstardom. The show will likely be the first arena concert since March 2020.

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"
Music

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

  • Updated

Bruno Mars doesn't miss. So in teaming with multi-hyphenate performer Anderson .Paak — this is the first offering off the duo's upcoming debut album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic" — he's created a timeless-sounding, retro-R&B love jam that is crafted with care and precision and actually sounds romantic, a quality missing from so many of today's wham-bam odes to hooking up. Here's to hoping the album fully carries on that vibe.

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"
Music

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"

  • Updated

Australian rapper Masked Wolf's recent Top 10 hit has been hanging around since 2019 but got a recent bump from TikTok, as its opening — which goes silent before Wolf's first line and a hard-hitting beat drop — make it perfect for the video platform. It's the rare song that peaks at the very beginning, which makes it ideal to cross-fade into mixes; you don't need to hear the whole thing to get the full effect.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News