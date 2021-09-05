Sheryl Crow set to rock Pinewood Bowl in her first ever Lincoln show

That song is from “Tuesday Night Music Club,” her 1993 debut album that was a surprise hit by selling 7 million copies and earning her a 1994 Grammy for best new artist and record of the year and Best Female Pop Performance for “All I Wanna Do.”

Two years later, she won another pair of Grammys for Best Rock Album and Best Female Rock Performance for “If It Makes You Happy,” which comes very late on the album that’s gleaned from 2019 performances at the Ryman, the Ace Theatre in Los Angeles and the Newport Folk Festival.

“Live from the Ryman and More” was put together last year during the COVID-19 shutdown, and Crow told the U.S. Sun that the set captures both her career and the songs that her audience has to hear.

“There’s 30 years of songs in there, so it’s celebratory and very reflective,” she said. “There’s a whole lineage that goes along with the songs that people are a part of.”

And it is the perfect sampler for her fall tour, which starts Friday at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and, after the Lincoln show, will take her to Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

“I think everyone agrees we need to be out, hearing live music again,” Crow told U.S. Sun. “Live music levitates, it transports and is what brings us together."

Tickets for Crow’s 7 p.m. show are $41 to $131 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.