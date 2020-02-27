She's back -- a memorable show from Tanya Tucker at the Bourbon Theatre

For example, it would have made some sense that Tucker would have started her Bourbon Theatre show with “While I’m Livin’” or one of her signature early hits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Instead she strutted on stage wearing a black top hat, black fringed leather jacket and knee-high cowboy boots and tore through a bunch of hits from the late ‘80s and early '90s, with her excellent six-man band and two backing singers in top form.

With a half-century under her rodeo-buckle belt, Tucker knows how to entertain and perform, dancing around -- she still thinks she’s the sexiest thing in the room, making some quips -- “It ain't easy singing your guts out and trying to hold them in at the same time,” and telling some stories.

But that wouldn’t matter if she couldn’t sing. There, she may be better than ever -- her whiskey-rich, Texas-twangy vocals deepened and her growl more pronounced -- and she sang the hell out of every song, from the up-tempo numbers to the ballads.

Right before the “While I’m Livin’” segment of the show, Tucker did something that I’ve never seen. She picked up a bottle of tequila, into which she’d squeezed some grapefruit juice, and proceeded to pour shots for those standing against the stage. Not one or two shots -- I’ve seen that before -- but 10, 15, 20.