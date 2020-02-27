She's back -- a memorable show from Tanya Tucker at the Bourbon Theatre

Last month, Tanya Tucker won a pair of Grammy Awards, the first in her nearly 50-year career, for the song “Bring My Flowers Now” and the album “While I’m Livin’.”
Midway through her Bourbon Theatre show Tuesday, Tucker talked about how that record, her first in two decades, came about -- years after the deaths of her parents in 2006 and 2012.
“After that I kind of lost my mojo,” Tucker said. “I knew God put me here to sing. I didn’t know if anybody wanted to hear me anymore.”
Enter Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, who Tucker said she knew “before he was Shooter.” “Little Waylon,” as she called Jennings, talked her into making the record, and Carlisle contributed songs and became one of her best friends.
Then Tucker delivered a pair of stunners from the album, the story song “Mustang Ridge” and the touching “Wheels of Laredo” that, to my ears, were better than the album versions, pushed there by Tucker’s passionate vocals.
And the rest of the songs from the record, including the voice and piano rendition of “Bring My Flowers Now,” were just as good -- demonstrating why it earned Tucker the Grammys.
Tuesday's concert was more than just a celebration of her album. It was a Tanya Tucker show -- a thoroughly entertaining affair from the outlaw country queen who has always played by her own rules.
For example, it would have made some sense that Tucker would have started her Bourbon Theatre show with “While I’m Livin’” or one of her signature early hits.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead she strutted on stage wearing a black top hat, black fringed leather jacket and knee-high cowboy boots and tore through a bunch of hits from the late ‘80s and early '90s, with her excellent six-man band and two backing singers in top form.
With a half-century under her rodeo-buckle belt, Tucker knows how to entertain and perform, dancing around -- she still thinks she’s the sexiest thing in the room, making some quips -- “It ain't easy singing your guts out and trying to hold them in at the same time,” and telling some stories.
But that wouldn’t matter if she couldn’t sing. There, she may be better than ever -- her whiskey-rich, Texas-twangy vocals deepened and her growl more pronounced -- and she sang the hell out of every song, from the up-tempo numbers to the ballads.
Right before the “While I’m Livin’” segment of the show, Tucker did something that I’ve never seen. She picked up a bottle of tequila, into which she’d squeezed some grapefruit juice, and proceeded to pour shots for those standing against the stage. Not one or two shots -- I’ve seen that before -- but 10, 15, 20.
It was weird but somehow felt right as Tucker engaged with the audience in a different way while hawking her new tequila -- “We’re going to be coming to a liquor store near you soon.”
The 90-minute show, which flew by, closed Elvis style with Tucker starting on “Amazing Grace,” then sliding into “Delta Dawn,” her signature hit from the '70s.
When the crowd began to sing along, she called the band members to the front of the stage to listen -- “that was awesome” -- before they finished the song, she took her bows and was out the door and on her bus before the band stopped playing.
As I was walking to my car I crossed paths with a guy leaving the show who said, “That was great, wasn’t it? She’s still got it.”
I couldn’t say it any better.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott