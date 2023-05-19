When the lights came up on Shania Twain Friday, they found her clad in a long black coat with a white scarf and purse, standing on a lighted cart on the west side of the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With sequined sunglasses and bright red hair framing her face along, she sang “Waking Up Dreaming” as she was wheeled across the floor and back to the stage.

A minute or so later, Twain popped up on the scaffolding at the back of the stage, wearing a sequined orange top and black shorts as “Up” kicked the show that mixed pop stage craft with her groundbreaking concoction of country, rock and pop.

To her credit, Twain scattered a half dozen songs from “Queen of Me” through the show — the 60s poppish “Pretty Liar” and the throbbing “disco” number “Number One” including standouts.

But “Inhale/Exhale Air” proved the veteran performer's adage that new songs send fans to the bar and the bathroom.

In part that was because it came after the 1-2-3 punch of “Any Man of Mine,” “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” and “Honey I’m Home,” her breakthrough hits and the fiddle-driven “countriest” part of the show.

Backed by a versatile band and a pair of male backing vocalists and dancers, Twain showed she’s lost nothing vocally following throat surgery, singing a bit lower but with passion and emotion.

Twain, who appeared to be genuinely thrilled to be on stage, connected with the 12,500 plus who packed the arena, leading them singing on “You’re Still The One” and several more numbers and bringing couples on stage for the romantic “From This Moment On.”

And she brought a five-year-old girl on stage to sing “I Feel Like A Woman” and a North Dakota woman with a “SHANIA” license plate.

Perhaps the best evidence that Friday’s show was a pop performance came via the high-pitched screams of the female-dominated audience before the encore.

That, of course, found Twain in a different outfit, sending the audience out singing “Man I Feel Like A Woman” wearing the costume from the video.