Shania Twain coming to Lincoln arena

Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Shania Twain performs Sept. 24, 2015 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star

Shania Twain has revealed she's hoping to record music with Harry Styles after previously teaming up with the pop star on stage at the Coachella music festival in California.

Shania Twain is coming to Lincoln for a May show to promote her album that comes out in February, "Queen of Me."

Tickets for the May 19 show will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Shania last performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2015.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Husker News