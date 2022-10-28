Shania Twain coming to Lincoln arena

LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Fans go crazy at the conclusion of Shania's songs at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Shania Twain fans gather at the Rail Yard prior to her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain emerges from underneath the stage to launch her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Gavin Degraw opens for renowned country artist Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Check out highlights from Thursday night's Shania Twain concert in Lincoln.
1 of 12
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Fans go crazy at the conclusion of Shania's songs at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Shania Twain performs Sept. 24, 2015 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Shania Twain fans gather at the Rail Yard prior to her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain emerges from underneath the stage to launch her show at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Renowned country artist Shania Twain performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday night on her "Rock This Country" tour.
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Gavin Degraw opens for renowned country artist Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, NEB - 09/24/15 - Renowned country artist Shania Twain performed at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln. The tour is reportedly the last of Shania's career. LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Renowned country artist Shania Twain performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena for her "Rock This Country" tour Thursday night Sept. 24, 2015 in Lincoln.
Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.