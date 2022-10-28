Shania Twain coming back to Lincoln arena

Shania Twain will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena May 19.

Now in the midst of a career renaissance, the '90s country pop star just dropped “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first single since 2017, and will release an album, “Queen of Me,” in February, providing the name of the tour that will bring her back to Lincoln.

“Waking Up Dreaming” is, like much of Twain’s music from throughout her career, a pop rocker, drenched in synths and showcasing her powerhouse vocals. But new single “Last Day of Summer” is an acoustic guitar mid-tempo love song, and the swinging female empowerment rocker “Not Just a Girl” pulls her into the pop country lane.

That mix of country and pop, which she perfected in the mid ‘90s, and Twain’s bravado have made the 57-year-old Canadian singer an influence on and inspiration for many of today’s country pop stars, like Kelsea Ballerini.

Arguably country’s biggest artist of the late ‘90s, Twain released three consecutive albums that sold more than 10 million copies each and contained eight No. 1 country hits. Produced by John “Mutt” Lange, those records blurred the then-sharper distinctions between country, rock and pop.

After her 2002 album “Up!,” Twain disappeared from view to recover from “personal pains” and raise her son before returning with a Las Vegas residency and the tour that brought her to Lincoln in 2015, when she delivered a terrific show with more pyro than Motley Crue in front of 12,500 fans.

Tickets for Twain’s concert start at $45.95 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 4. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Nov. 8.

Twain's show is the third concert announced for artists returning to the arena next year. The other two are Blake Shelton, Feb. 16, and Journey, March 25