 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical top story

Shania Twain coming back to Lincoln arena

  • Updated
  • 0

Shania Twain has revealed she's hoping to record music with Harry Styles after previously teaming up with the pop star on stage at the Coachella music festival in California.

Shania Twain will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena May 19.

Now in the midst of a career renaissance, the '90s country pop star just dropped “Waking Up Dreaming,” her first single since 2017, and will release an album, “Queen of Me,” in February, providing the name of the tour that will bring her back to Lincoln.

Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Shania Twain performs Sept. 24, 2015 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Waking Up Dreaming” is, like much of Twain’s music from throughout her career, a pop rocker, drenched in synths and showcasing her powerhouse vocals. But new single “Last Day of Summer” is an acoustic guitar mid-tempo love song, and the swinging female empowerment rocker “Not Just a Girl” pulls her into the pop country lane.

That mix of country and pop, which she perfected in the mid ‘90s, and Twain’s bravado have made the 57-year-old Canadian singer an influence on and inspiration for many of today’s country pop stars, like Kelsea Ballerini.

People are also reading…

Arguably country’s biggest artist of the late ‘90s, Twain released three consecutive albums that sold more than 10 million copies each and contained eight No. 1 country hits. Produced by John “Mutt” Lange, those records blurred the then-sharper distinctions between country, rock and pop.

After her 2002 album “Up!,” Twain disappeared from view to recover from “personal pains” and raise her son before returning with a Las Vegas residency and the tour that brought her to Lincoln in 2015, when she delivered a terrific show with more pyro than Motley Crue in front of 12,500 fans.

Tickets for Twain’s concert start at $45.95 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Nov. 4. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Nov. 8.

Twain's show is the third concert announced for artists returning to the arena next year. The other two are Blake Shelton, Feb. 16, and Journey, March 25

Shania Twain has been added to the cast of a new TV special version of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and the country-pop superstar will get to belt out the title song, as she’s going to be voicing the character of Mrs. Potts.
Review: Flashy song-and dance-showcase "Chicago" thoroughly entertaining
Review: 'God's Creatures": Emiily Watrson carreis psychological drama that turns on a lie

Photos: Shania rocks the country — and the arena

Check out highlights from Thursday night's Shania Twain concert in Lincoln.

1 of 12

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift removes 'fat' reference from 'Anti-Hero' music video following backlash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News