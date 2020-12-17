Seven superb multiple-artist albums to stream for Christmas

There are plenty of terrestrial radio stations that are playing nothing but Christmas music from now through New Year’s Day — and have been doing so since way before Halloween.

And there are literally dozens of holiday music channels from Sirius/XM satellite radio.

But none of their playlists can measure up to some great Christmas albums performed by some of the best acts ever — now available on streaming services — that can provide an hourslong holiday soundtrack.

Here’s seven favorites to queue up on Spotify, Apple Music or the streaming service of your choice.

We'll start with the best Christmas album of all time:

“A Christmas Gift to You from Phil Spector”: Opening with the great Darlene Love doing a California-tinged “White Christmas,” followed by Spector’s stable of stars — The Ronettes, The Crystals, Bobby Soxx and the Blue Jeans — swinging through a dozen, mostly secular Christmas songs wrapped up in Spector’s "Wall of Sound,” played by the Wrecking Crew. Don’t miss Love’s signature song “Merry Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).”