Seven superb multiple-artist albums to stream for Christmas

There are plenty of terrestrial radio stations that are playing nothing but Christmas music from now through New Year’s Day — and have been doing so since way before Halloween.
And there are literally dozens of holiday music channels from Sirius/XM satellite radio.
But none of their playlists can measure up to some great Christmas albums performed by some of the best acts ever — now available on streaming services — that can provide an hourslong holiday soundtrack.
Here’s seven favorites to queue up on Spotify, Apple Music or the streaming service of your choice.
We'll start with the best Christmas album of all time:
“A Christmas Gift to You from Phil Spector”: Opening with the great Darlene Love doing a California-tinged “White Christmas,” followed by Spector’s stable of stars — The Ronettes, The Crystals, Bobby Soxx and the Blue Jeans — swinging through a dozen, mostly secular Christmas songs wrapped up in Spector’s "Wall of Sound,” played by the Wrecking Crew. Don’t miss Love’s signature song “Merry Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).”
“A Very Special Christmas”: A total of seven “A Very Special Christmas” compilation albums were released from 1987 to 2002, bringing together tracks by artists from U2 to Whitney Houston and Willie Nelson to benefit Special Olympics. Playing them all back to back would provide more than a day’s worth of Christmas music.
If you’re going to pick one, the 1987 original is the best of the lot with Eurythmics’ “Winter Wonderland,” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s live “Merry Christmas, Baby,” John Mellencamp’s rootsy, swinging “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis” and Madonna’s breathy take on “Santa Baby.”
“Verve Presents the Very Best of Christmas Jazz”: This package from the legendary label brings together songs from a who's-who of jazz, blending vocal stylings from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald doing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Louis Armstrong & the Commanders’ “Zat You, Santa Claus?” and Mel Torme’s signature “The Christmas Song,” with instrumentals like John Coltrane’s “Greensleeves” and Ramsey Lewis Trio’s “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
“Little Steven’s Underground Garage Presents Christmas A-Go-Go”: Kicking off with Keith Richards’ shambling take on Chuck Berry’s “Run, Run Rudolph” and tearing through 23 tracks from the likes of the Ramones, Joe Pesci, Soupy Sales and the Boss Martians, this one’s for rock ’n’ rollers. It’s got Stray Cat Brian Setzer, who’s become a Christmas artist, doing “Santa’s Got a Hot Rod,” “Come All Ye Faithful Surfer Girls” from the Chevelles, Rufus Thomas pledging “I’ll Be Your Santa,” The Electric Prunes' psychedelic “Jingle Bells" and the Kinks’ classic “Father Christmas.” Very cool.
“A Capitol Christmas”: Nat King Cole doing “The Christmas Song,” Frank Sinatra’s “The Christmas Waltz” and Dean Martin sliding and swinging through “Winter Wonderland” are the first three cuts on this compilation of 1950s/early-’60s classics from Capitol Records. The mood is lounge-jazzy cool, the song list is classic and, don’t worry, the two tracks attributed to Jackie Gleason are instrumentals.
“The Ultimate Motown Christmas”: This one is two CDs worth of Motown artists doing Christmas classics, starting with the Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and ending — 51 songs later — with Smokey Robinson’s “A Child is Waiting.” In between, there are “Seasons Greetings” shoutouts from the artists, a chime-driven Funk Brothers instrumental “Winter Wonderland” and four songs, including “Someday at Christmas” from Stevie Wonder, one of the greatest Christmas artists ever.
“Soul Christmas": This 1968 album brings together Atlantic and Stax Records artists -- King Curtis’s ultra cool sax takes on “The Christmas Song” and “What Are You Doing on New Year’s Eve,” Otis Redding versions of “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas,” Booker T. and the MG’s rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Donny Hathaway’s smooth “This Christmas.”
Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln
Here are reader submissions for holiday light displays in and around Lincoln. You can submit yours, too.
LINCOLN
NORTHEAST
1235 N. 95th St. — Giant Mickey Mouse inflatables with colorful lights lining the whole font yard.
1540 N. 69th St. — This bedazzling light display is one to put on your list to visit on your Christmas drive around town. A brilliant arry of colored lights, sparkling decorations, and holiday cheer, the distinctive northeast Lincoln presentation will bring a smile to your face. Illuminated gifts are placed throughout the lawn, alongside friendly blow up snowmen, teddy bears and Christmas tree delights.
1611 Benton St. — 2500 Lights including Santa's sleigh, elves and more.
2430 Dorothy Drive — This display has 1,000 lights and extends into neighbors’ yards. A variety of handmade Disney and cartoon characters, 8 foot animated flag, large Merry Christmas sign, Nativity scene, Santa looking out the window, Santa rocking in his house, Santa landing on the roof. Inflatable characters include new Minions display, an arch, swimming pool, snowman and "Peanuts" characters. Also there are elves, wreaths and stars.
3200 Rock Creek Road — Classic Christmas lighting display with music. Songs are sequenced with the lights. This is the 15th season of the dancing light display. Tune in to 107.7 FM on your car radio to listen to the music that accompanies the light show.
3305 N. 63rd St. — Colorful display with many lights and animation, including a giant lighted dragon, across from Pershing Elementary School. Worth a drive to the northeast side of town.
3912 Touzalin Avenue — Inflatables, lights in the whole yard, reindeer display and live music playing.
6030 Cullen Drive — Colorful lighted trees.
NORTHWEST
505 W. Keating Circle — White icicle lights frame the roof the house, life-size displays of Santa in a sleigh, snow people in a snow globe, Merry Christmas inflatable, big blue polar bear, Santa with reindeer, candy canes frame the yard and colorful lights decorate the tree. Check out the neighbor's house across the street for another nice light display.
933 Gaslight Lane — Large yard with light displays on the house and shed, Christmas music playing from the house, shed will be, two other houses on the block will also have light displays.
4443 St. Paul Avenue — Big house on the corner with trees, variety of inflatables and many lights in the yard.
5010 W. Saint Paul Avenue — Life-size inflatables, candy canes and colorful bulbs outlining the yard, lights frame the house.
5101 N. 17th St. — Lights are sequenced and move to the music, in the front and back yard.
SOUTHEAST
1916 S. 28th St. — 2000 plus lightss decorating all the trees, bushes and eaves, located across from the Calvary Lutheran Church.
3731 S. 17th St. — 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Live Santa visits. Full yard display, sequenced to music. Tune your radio to 93.1 FM.
4111 Loveland Drive — A variety of holiday lights displayed in front yard.
5931 Cross Creek Road — Several trees of lights, dozens of yard ornaments including a Christmas train, a Christmas countdown and some hologram penguins on the garage.
6234 Franciscan Drive — Thousands of lights in colorful displays sequenced with music, including 11 handmade scenes from "Charlie Brown's Christmas," plus Frosty, Garfield and Olaf. Along side the characters are giant red ornaments. Look at Santa in the upstairs window as he moves around on Christmas Eve. See a variety of canes, Santas, snowmen, wreaths and a Nativity scene. The displays continue all around the side of the house.
6645 Leesburg St. — The whole yard is decorated with displays and lights. Large pine tree with red lights and big white snowflakes.
6520 Everett St. — Christmas truck.
7300 Carson Road — "Clark on Carson" is this family's Christmas Vacation themed light show, sequenced to music. The light display includes Eddie's RV, Clark's Family Truckster and some new surprises. There are several donation bins out in the yard to collect winter clothing for the People's City Mission, feel free to donate, 7300 Carson Rd. Tune your radio to 96.5.
7543 S. 41st St. — A candycane theme with over 10 thousand lights covering the whole house, front and back, also many big inflatables. Lights are on for 6 hours after sundown.
SOUTHWEST
Starting at 4005 S. 30th St. and ends at 4221 S. 30th — Giant candy canes with lights lining the street, in front of every neighbors home. This is the 34th year of candy cane lane. There are also two streets, Mark St. and John St. that branch off to the West of 30th St., with candy canes lining the houses along the streets.
2531 Marilyn Ave. — The light displays are sequenced to the music. Tune in to the radio to enjoy.
2765 Arlington — Light displays line the whole yard, including an angel, castle, Cinderella carriage, Eiffel Tower, manger scene, Santa, Sesame Street, Scooby-Doo and a forest with magical creature and misfit toys. The lights are on 24/7.
6401 Pine Lake Road — Animated nativity scene that is sequenced to music. 3500 LED Christmas lights, reminding us of the true meaning of the season. Tune to 96.5 FM.
SouthPointe Pavilions Mall 3030 Pine Lake Road — Giant snow globe near Scheels Sporting Goods store.
CENTRAL
1953 B St. — Giant red lighted bows and white lights frame the arches on the house. The house looks like a big present.
21st and O streets —Curb-side snow globe.
Nearby
500 N. 14th St. (Seward) — 6-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday, through Dec. 25. "The Magical Lights of Seward" at Seward County Fairgrounds, $20 per car. Facebook.com/themagicallightsofseward.
922 Maple St. (Springfield) — Thousands of dancing lights sequenced to your favorite Christmas songs. Enjoy the music from your vehicle by tuning your radio to 87.9 FM. The show is approximately 24 minutes long.
5010 W. Saint Paul Ave.
Holiday light map
