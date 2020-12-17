 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven superb multiple-artist albums to stream for Christmas
View Comments
editor's pick

Seven superb multiple-artist albums to stream for Christmas

{{featured_button_text}}

There are plenty of terrestrial radio stations that are playing nothing but Christmas music from now through New Year’s Day — and have been doing so since way before Halloween.

And there are literally dozens of holiday music channels from Sirius/XM satellite radio.

A Very Special Christmas

“A Very Special Christmas Vol. 1”

The “Very Special Christmas” series of albums has raised more than $100 million for Special Olympics since it began with 1987’s “Vol. 1.” Still the best of the lot, the album opens with the Pointer Sisters’ exuberant “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” which means Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had to contribute a live version of “Merry Christmas Baby” instead of its holiday standard. There’s a couple of gems here: Whitney Houston”s “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and Madonna’s “Santa Baby.” Three recent visitors to Lincoln each handle a holiday classic on the disc; the Pretenders do a very pretty “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” John Mellencamp turns “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” into a heartland rock ‘n’ roller and Stevie Nicks closes things out with a piano-rooted “Silent Night.”

But none of their playlists can measure up to some great Christmas albums performed by some of the best acts ever — now available on streaming services — that can provide an hourslong holiday soundtrack.

Here’s seven favorites to queue up on Spotify, Apple Music or the streaming service of your choice.

We'll start with the best Christmas album of all time:

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp made the list of singers on L. Kent's compilation of best Christmas albums.

“A Christmas Gift to You from Phil Spector”: Opening with the great Darlene Love doing a California-tinged “White Christmas,” followed by Spector’s stable of stars — The Ronettes, The Crystals, Bobby Soxx and the Blue Jeans — swinging through a dozen, mostly secular Christmas songs wrapped up in Spector’s "Wall of Sound,” played by the Wrecking Crew. Don’t miss Love’s signature song “Merry Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).”

“A Very Special Christmas”: A total of seven “A Very Special Christmas” compilation albums were released from 1987 to 2002, bringing together tracks by artists from U2 to Whitney Houston and Willie Nelson to benefit Special Olympics. Playing them all back to back would provide more than a day’s worth of Christmas music.

If you’re going to pick one, the 1987 original is the best of the lot with Eurythmics’ “Winter Wonderland,” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s live “Merry Christmas, Baby,” John Mellencamp’s rootsy, swinging “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis” and Madonna’s breathy take on “Santa Baby.”

“Verve Presents the Very Best of Christmas Jazz”: This package from the legendary label brings together songs from a who's-who of jazz, blending vocal stylings from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald doing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Louis Armstrong & the Commanders’ “Zat You, Santa Claus?” and Mel Torme’s signature “The Christmas Song,” with instrumentals like John Coltrane’s “Greensleeves” and Ramsey Lewis Trio’s “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Barack Obama, Stevie Wonder

Singer Stevie Wonder, performing here in 2012 before President Barack Obama in Ohio, has a string of great Christmas hits. 

“Little Steven’s Underground Garage Presents Christmas A-Go-Go”: Kicking off with Keith Richards’ shambling take on Chuck Berry’s “Run, Run Rudolph” and tearing through 23 tracks from the likes of the Ramones, Joe Pesci, Soupy Sales and the Boss Martians, this one’s for rock ’n’ rollers. It’s got Stray Cat Brian Setzer, who’s become a Christmas artist, doing “Santa’s Got a Hot Rod,” “Come All Ye Faithful Surfer Girls” from the Chevelles, Rufus Thomas pledging “I’ll Be Your Santa,” The Electric Prunes' psychedelic “Jingle Bells" and the Kinks’ classic “Father Christmas.” Very cool.

“A Capitol Christmas”: Nat King Cole doing “The Christmas Song,” Frank Sinatra’s “The Christmas Waltz” and Dean Martin sliding and swinging through “Winter Wonderland” are the first three cuts on this compilation of 1950s/early-’60s classics from Capitol Records. The mood is lounge-jazzy cool, the song list is classic and, don’t worry, the two tracks attributed to Jackie Gleason are instrumentals.

“The Ultimate Motown Christmas”: This one is two CDs worth of Motown artists doing Christmas classics, starting with the Jackson 5’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and ending — 51 songs later — with Smokey Robinson’s “A Child is Waiting.” In between, there are “Seasons Greetings” shoutouts from the artists, a chime-driven Funk Brothers instrumental “Winter Wonderland” and four songs, including “Someday at Christmas” from Stevie Wonder, one of the greatest Christmas artists ever.

“Soul Christmas": This 1968 album brings together Atlantic and Stax Records artists -- King Curtis’s ultra cool sax takes on “The Christmas Song” and “What Are You Doing on New Year’s Eve,” Otis Redding versions of “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas,” Booker T. and the MG’s rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Donny Hathaway’s smooth “This Christmas.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2020 - November edition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News