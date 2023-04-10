Did rock ‘n’ roll originate with a flamboyant gay Black man screaming his head off back in the 1950s?

Some seven decades later, does that originator remain the greatest rock ‘n’ roll singer of all time?

The answer to both questions is an exuberant ‘Yes” – both confirmed by “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” director Lisa Cortes’ new documentary that, at last, gives the Architect of Rock ‘n’ Roll his due.

A Sundance Film Festival hit, “Little Richard: I Am Everything” is being presented for special one-night-only screenings at select theaters around the country Tuesday. Fortunately for Lincoln, one of those theaters is the Ross Media Arts Center, where it will screen at 7:30 p.m.

Consistently entertaining and illuminating, “I Am Everything” tries, and largely succeeds, at presenting everything about Richard Penniman, telling his story from childhood in Macon, Georgia, to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his final years -- he died in 2020 -- during which he had, to some measure, received the recognition, if not the cash, he desired for decades.

In doing so, Cortes puts Little Richard into musical context of the 1950s, citing the influence of Sister Rosetta Tharpe and other gospel artists and Lloyd Price and other R&B/blues circuit stars on the teenager, who began working in drag and minstrel shows about five years before he created rock ‘n’ roll.

That happened, in the studio, in 1955, with his breakthrough “Tutti Frutti,” that transformed from a “Tutti Frutti: Good Booty,” a raunchy blues tune, into rock ‘n’ roll’s foundational hit, powered by his piano, a saxophone and his high-flying vocals.

But it also shows how Little Richard was almost instantly co-opted by white artists, most notoriously, Pat Boone, who blended out Little Richard’s hits, often outselling the originals. That deprived Little Richard of both attention and income.

Then came his 1957 abandonment of rock ‘n’ roll for religion, when he famously threw his jewelry to the Sydney, Australia harbor after seeing what he called a sign from God during a turbulent plane flight.

That, as Cortes delineated, eventually cost him all of the income from his ‘50s hits. And it is the overt example of Penniman’s internal conflict between his homosexuality and religion, a struggle that continued throughout his life, as Cortes empathetically explores through clips of old interviews and the views of contemporary queer and Black scholars.

Following Little Richard through theology school, marriage, and the first of many returns to secular music, “I Am Everything,” unlike many biopics of musicians who had their popular peak early in their careers, maintains its momentum simply because Little Richard was so fascinatingly complex and never less than outspoken.

And through archival footage of among others, The Beatles and Bowie and interviews with scholars and admirers, like Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones and film director John Waters, the picture traces Richard’s continuing influence on music. There, to pick a couple examples, wouldn’t be The Beatles as we came to know them without Richard schooling them in Hamburg nor would there be a Lil’ Nas X in 2023 without Little Richard breaking ground in the 1950s.

Over the years, I saw a half-dozen Little Richard shows and talked to him three times – he’ll always be, by far, my favorite interviewee. From those talks and shows, I can confirm that the documentary captures as much of the Quasar of Rock ‘n’ Roll as could be contained on film.

The titles – originator, architect and quasar – I’m using here came from the designations Richard gave himself during our talks, right along with his well-earned, oft-repeated complaint that:

"They don't want to give you credit for it (inventing rock ‘n’ roll). I was the first one, wasn't nobody doing it but me. That's the reason I'm the architect."

That quote came from an on-stage “interview” at South By Southwest in 2004 that Richard followed with a press conference and incendiary evening show.

My prevailing memories of that day – my last encounter with Little Richard: From sitting next to him at the presser, the man had a giant head and I’ve never seen anyone with thicker pancake makeup than he had on, and, from the show, sitting next to Aerosmith’s Joe Perry in a balcony viewing area, both of us going nuts over the irrepressible, then 72-year-old Richard’s performance.

For decades, I’ve considered Little Richard to be the greatest rock ‘n’ roll singer. And years ago, I bought into the notion that Little Richard should be credited as one of the rock ‘n’ roll originators.

But, as it tells his story, “Little Richard: I Am Everything” convincingly makes that case that his is THE Architect of rock ‘n’ roll, showing both how and why he invented not only the music, but the freedom and rebellion embodied in rock ‘n’ roll that, over the last 60 years, has changed culture around the world.

