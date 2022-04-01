"Running on Faith": Jazz singer Diane Schuur talks new album on her way to LIed Center

Diane Schuur’s cat Puss Puss didn’t wake her up at 4 a.m. Tuesday. So the jazz singer had the chance to really rest up at her “Desert Deedle Pad” near Palm Springs, California, for the tour that she’ll be starting Friday.

That tour will stop at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday.

“Nebraska’s the third date,” she said, recounting the schedule from memory. “Then we come back on the 10th. I go out again on the 14th to the East Coast, come back, then go back out on the 20th to the Midwest. That’s a lot of running around.”

But it’s a big part of what Schuur has done for most of her nearly 60-year career, hitting theaters and jazz clubs on tours aimed at promoting her latest recording ventures.

“The majority will be pushing the album that’s currently out, ‘Running on Faith,’” Schuur said of the set she’ll perform at the Lied Center. “I think ‘The Man I Love” and ‘Louisiana Sunday Afternoon’ are on there. I’ll probably get spontaneous and do a head chart or two. Who knows.”

Released in 2020, “Running on Faith” is the 24th album from the two-time Grammy winner for Best Female Vocalist/Jazz. But she’s not performing those songs only because they’re the newest she has out.

“The album is so timely because of the COVID thing and especially what’s going on in the world now,” Schuur said. “Who knew all of this stuff was going to be happening when the recording was being done. We finished all the mixing at the end of January, 2020.”

Co-produced with Grammy-winning saxophonist Ernie Watts, the album features music by some of Schuur’s heroes, from Carole King to Paul Simon and The Beatles, who are represented by a lengthy, piano-rooted version with improvised, spoken lyrics of “Let It Be.”

“I loved The Beatles about as much as anybody,” Schuur said. “I remember seeing them on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' and the impact they had on the music industry. They’re geniuses as far as I’m concerned."

Four of the album’s tracks — Percy Mayfield’s “Walking on a Tightrope” and “The Danger Zone,” Miles Davis’ “All Blues” and “Everybody Looks Good at the Starting Line” — showcase Schuur’s blues singing. If backed with slightly different arrangements, she could be the best in that genre, too.

“I’ve heard a lot of blues and wanted to do some on this record,” she said. “I wanted to do something so eclectic. … It took about two years for this whole project to come to fruition. I just picked songs that were my favorites, that really touched my heart. … It just expresses so much.”

Those songs include a semi-spoken soulful take on King’s “Way Over Yonder” and Simon’s “Something So Right.” And the album ends by showcasing Schuur’s considerable keyboard skills on a solo piano version of the gospel standard “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”

Blind since her premature birth in 1953, Schuur learned to play piano by ear, picking out tunes with two fingers when she was just 3. By age 6, she was giving “command performances” to family and friends and at 10 began performing at a local Holiday Inn.

While at the Washington School for the Blind, an encounter with blind pianist George Shearing showed her she could become a professional musician, even though she couldn’t see. After studying voice at the University of Puget Sound, Schuur worked her way up through the jazz world, with help from “The Tonight Show” bandleader Doc Severinson and Stan Getz, who mentored her.

Her first solo album, “Deedles” was released in 1984. Her third, 1986’s “Timeless” and 1987’s “Diane Schuur and the Count Basie Orchestra” each garnered her Grammys. She’s been Grammy nominated two times since and has toured the world performing solo, with her groups and orchestras.

“I’ve been a professional since I was 10,” she said. “That’s a long time and a lot of gigs ... I really love to do it. There’s such a connection with the audience. There really is nothing like it, nothing in the world, when I sit down at the piano, start playing and doing my thing. The audiences are fabulous. I’m grateful for what I get to do, bring the love and, hopefully, healing people.

"That’s my purpose.”

