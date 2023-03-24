Roosevelt Collier didn’t choose “sacred steel.” He was destined to play the gospel-rooted music from the day he entered the world.

“I was born into it,” Collier said Tuesday from his Miami home. “I was raised up in the church. With the steel, it was a deep-rooted instrument in our church, going back to the 1930s. My family all played. I’m like the fourth generation. I was born to the sound, just hearing it around. I’d played every instrument by 11. I started playing steel when I was 12.”

And even then Collier had little control over the instrument that would be his musical stock-in-trade for decades to come.

“I was chosen for it, it wasn’t a choice,” he said. “The story is: My two uncles, Glen and Alvin — Glen played steel, Alvin played bass. Both me and my cousin played. One Wednesday night, they took me and him outside church while church was going on, and said, ‘You’ve got to choose right now, who’s playing bass and who’s playing school.’ My cousin was older, like 15 and he said right away, 'I’m playing bass.' I’m like 12, I was a kid who was like ‘OK.' Alvin said, ‘It’s settled,’ and they walked away.”

Collier quickly mastered the steel guitar, joining The Lee Boys, the family band in 2002, and now delivers it as a solo artist in fiery, funky instrumentals on record and on stages. To uneducated ears, that sound is secular blues rock. But, for Collier, that’s not really the case

“That’s the type of sound I was raised up on in church,” he said. ”In church, my church, it wasn’t that twangy swing. Our church services were like a rock ‘n’ roll show every Sunday. Our church was 80% music. My uncles played it. My grandfather was the pastor.”

Formed out of House of God Church in Perrine, Florida, The Lee Boys remain today, as they were when Collier joined 20 years ago, one of the leading exponents of sacred steel — music that’s rooted in gospel infused with R&B, jazz, rock, funk, hip-hop and African music driven by the steel guitar.

The Lee Boys, who last year received the Florida Folk Heritage Award, toured extensively with Collier as a member, played the giant Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee in 2008 and followed that up with an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brian” that had the host jumping out of his chair and raving about the band.

Collier left the family band in 2010, going solo with his own group, creating a sound that adds blues and Southern rock to the sacred steel mix, a natural addition that goes back to his youth.

“When I started playing outside the church, I was still in school. I’d go sit in with a lot of my blues friends on Friday and Saturday night and up in church Sunday,” he said. “Blues and gospel are identically close.

“Once I got older, I started to find my genre, my feel and when I left the church I develop my own sound. Being around Derek Trucks, Mike Lawler, those Southern rock players just kind of helped me grow. I always wanted that big blues-rock sound.”

Now known as “The Doctor” for his steel guitar prowess, with lightning-fast slide work on the pedal steel’s strings, Collier is a regular festival “Artist at Large” performing alongside the likes of The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Los Lobos and the Del McCoury Band.

In 2017, he debuted Bokante, a “world music all-star band” created by Snarky Puppy’s Michael League, and in 2018 released his debut record “Exit 16.” He’s not yet recorded a followup, simply because after the COVID-19 shutdown, he’s hit the road as hard as he can, playing shows around the country and world.

That touring will bring Collier and his band, made of a bass player, organist and drummer, to the Zoo Bar on Monday, where they’ll bring the “Exit 16” sound to life as it should be heard.

“It’s a bigger, fuller sound,” Collier said. “I want to keep it very raw, a raw feel. It’s more intense live. I’ve always wanted to capture my live playing on record. By default, a live show is more electrifying. See it live and you got that’s the real thing.”

It’s not, however, just the chance to perform and make a living that keeps Collier on the road.

“What keeps me going is my mission with music,” he said.” My mission is to touch and heal through music. It doesn’t matter if you’re feeling bad, that you don’t want your life to go on like it is, for that hour or two you’re in my room, my goal is for you to forget all that and have a good time. Music is a healer, a source of energy, a language everyone speaks.”

And he said that energy is transmitted from the stage to and through the audience, creating a jubilant atmosphere, not unlike that in the House of God back home.

“My goal at my show is to have everybody jumping up even if it's some formal place” Collier said. ”Roosevelt is coming to town, we’re going to have some fun on that evening. I’m going to try to make everybody cry tears of joy.”

Informed that the Zoo Bar is far from formal and the longest running blues club in the country, Collier was even more pumped to make his Lincoln debut.

“I’m gonna rock that joint,” he said.”“We’re making a 21-hour drive just to come and rock the house. It’s the first show of the ‘Road to Africa’ tour. We’re going to the Zoo Bar first and we’ll end up in Africa in mid-April. I’m super stoked.”

