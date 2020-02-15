Roll Them Bones UK -- Grammy-nominated 'future rock' trio goes from Bourbon to Pinnacle

So Rosie Bones, what is Bones UK doing on tour with, of all bands, Korn and Breaking Benjamin?
That was the first question I posed to the singer of the Camden Town, London -- later transported to L.A. -- trio that I first encountered when they played in a warehouse-like space at South By Southwest two years ago.
A couple weeks later, singer Bones, guitarist Carmen Vanderberg and drummer Heavy played the Bourbon Theatre’s Rye Room to a couple dozen people.
Hanging out with them after both shows, we’ve become friendly enough to have exchanged phone numbers -- and give each other the business. So Bones, who was sitting in the band’s van at a gas station in Montreal, shot right back.
“You don’t think we fit?” she said.
Well, let’s just say, to me, your rock ‘n’ roll doesn’t have any connection to Korn’s nu metal or Breaking Benjamin’s riff-driven hard rock.
Maybe it doesn’t, Bones replied. But there’s a more important connection between Bones UK and the tour headliner.
“The thing about Korn is, when they first came out, they led the way with their style of music,” Bones said. “For us, we’ve been saying what we’re trying to do is push rock ‘n’ roll into a new area, into the future. That’s where we fit. And they’re really nice guys. It’s a great time on this tour.”
The tour, which will stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena Tuesday, has provided, by far, the widest live exposure of Bone UK’s rock ‘n’ roll -- to audiences, I’m guessing, that aren’t at all familiar with what they are about to hear.
Even though Vanderberg is a wicked guitarist and Bones UK have written and toured with Jeff Beck, what the audiences won’t get is cliched, heavy blues-based rock with lyrics from the equally cliched male perspective.
Instead, they’ll hear a fresh take on rock ‘n’’ roll that incorporates some contemporary pop and hip-hop elements with raw, honest, sometimes provocative lyrics from Bones, who’s an intense, effective singer.
“There are some bands that pay homage to the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin or whoever and say ‘you must listen to it this way,” she said. “We want to push rock ‘n’ roll into new places and bring people in who wouldn’t be listening to rock ‘n’ roll. We call ourselves future rockers.
“... It’s so different than that classic rock ‘n’ roll. Be aware of that. So it’s no more round peg in square hole.”
The Bones UK sound was captured last year on a self-titled debut album released by Sumerian Records. It caught enough ears to land Bones UK a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance for the song “Pretty Wasted.”
They’d lost to Grammy fave Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land” three days before we talked, prompting me to say that I’d hoped I’d be talking to a Grammy winner while expressing my surprise to have seen UK Bones on the list when the nominations were announced.
“You didn’t think we’d get a nomination? Nor did we,” Bones said. “We were so shocked. We’re super, super grateful.”
Bones wasn’t all that bummed that they didn’t win one of the iconic gramophone trophies. The nomination, she said, was huge and not just for herself, Vanderberg or Heavy.
“It’s bigger than us,” she said. “It’s for all the young artists out there, struggling in their bands, to see that the doors aren’t firmly locked. That people are noticing -- that the Grammys can notice you.”
Most, if not all the songs on the debut album were in Bones UK’s repertoire two years ago -- a tune like “Girls Can’t Play Guitar,” with Vanderberg’s scorching fretwork and Bones’ bitingly sarcastic lyrics, is unforgettable, as is the band’s killer cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans.”
Bones UK has some new material. But it won’t be playing any during its 35-minute set Tuesday -- or any other night on the tour.
“The record only came out six months ago,” Bones said. “ It’s crazy all this has happened in six months. We have to do at least a year promoting the album. We’ve got lots of music, new music. But we’re promoting an album. We have to focus on those songs.”
So can Bones UK bring it the same way in an arena as it did in the Rye Room or in Austin?
“No, it doesn’t translate at all. It’s been boring. Everyone’s been leaving. Everyone’s been saying it’s the worst performance ever,” Bones said in full sarcastic mode. “Of course, we can bring it. We can do it regardless of the stage size. You bring the same energy to a club with 50 people that you do to an arena with 15,000 people.
"You should know that’s what we’ll do.”
Indeed I do. That’s why I’ll be sure to be in my seat well before 7 p.m. Tuesday. I don’t want to miss a second of Bones U.K.’s set, which is sure to be too short. Then, to quote Rosie, “we’ll have a drink after the show.”
