Roll Them Bones UK -- Grammy-nominated 'future rock' trio goes from Bourbon to Pinnacle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They’d lost to Grammy fave Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land” three days before we talked, prompting me to say that I’d hoped I’d be talking to a Grammy winner while expressing my surprise to have seen UK Bones on the list when the nominations were announced.

“You didn’t think we’d get a nomination? Nor did we,” Bones said. “We were so shocked. We’re super, super grateful.”

Bones wasn’t all that bummed that they didn’t win one of the iconic gramophone trophies. The nomination, she said, was huge and not just for herself, Vanderberg or Heavy.

“It’s bigger than us,” she said. “It’s for all the young artists out there, struggling in their bands, to see that the doors aren’t firmly locked. That people are noticing -- that the Grammys can notice you.”

Most, if not all the songs on the debut album were in Bones UK’s repertoire two years ago -- a tune like “Girls Can’t Play Guitar,” with Vanderberg’s scorching fretwork and Bones’ bitingly sarcastic lyrics, is unforgettable, as is the band’s killer cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans.”

Bones UK has some new material. But it won’t be playing any during its 35-minute set Tuesday -- or any other night on the tour.