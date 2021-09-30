 Skip to main content
Rocking against human trafficking: Remedy Drive returns to kick off UNL summit
REMEDY DRIVE RETURNS

Rocking against human trafficking: Remedy Drive returns to kick off UNL summit

David Zach is the lead singer and songwriter for the rock band Remedy Drive as well as an advocate in the fight against human trafficking. The band has recorded a trilogy of concept albums on justice to shine a light on slavery and to celebrate the modern-day abolition movement. The band's community and fan base have contributed over $500,000 in donations and in-kind donations to the counter-trafficking organization The Exodus Road.

When the band is not on tour David volunteers with The Exodus Road as an undercover operative with The Exodus Road. He joins the national teams around the world investigating the criminal networks responsible for trafficking women and teenagers in red-light districts, back alleys, hotels, and online. This work supports the ongoing efforts of the organization's national investigators in the countries that The Exodus Road works in. The organization has contributed to the freedom of 1500 survivors of trafficking and the arrest of 800 traffickers so far.

Upon returning from deployment overseas David uses the band and his platform to advocate for the victims of human trafficking, to shine a light on slavery, and to speak about his time overseas with the goal of recruiting and funding this work. He has spoken at many of the major festivals during talkback sessions, main stages, and seminar tents. He also speaks at universities, conferences, and places of worship. David's message centers upon a core belief of both Remedy Drive and The Exodus Road - "Justice is in the hands of the ordinary".

David Zach will be returning to where it all began for Remedy Driven when he, his brother Philip and the Nashville-based band take the stage in the Nebraska Union’s Centennial Room on Sunday.

But the Zach brothers will be playing a far different sort of show there than they did in the late 1990s when they open the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Human Trafficking and Migration Initiative’s Virtual Summit.

Remedy Drive

Philip Zach plays the bass in the band.

The Zachs, Omaha natives, moved to Lincoln in the ‘90s to go to UNL. There, they put together the group that, after a few years, became Remedy Drive. The Christian rock band, initially made up of four brothers, signed with a major label in 2006. They recorded and toured extensively until 2010.

The band split, with David taking the band name to Nashville and Philip opening The Grid Studio in Lincoln. Philip now joins Remedy Drive on occasion -- “just whenever he wants to,” David says -- as he will Sunday.

L. Kent Wolgamott: Hit by COVID for a second year, Lincoln Calling goes on -- outside

“I remember starting out in this little, little theater on the side of the union,” Zach said on a Zoom call from his Nashville home Tuesday. “And then playing several of those ballrooms when I was in college, playing out in the quad.

"It's where we started.”

Remedy Drive

Timmy Jones, David Zach and Philip Zach make up Remedy Drive.

Since the early 2010s, Remedy Drive and David Zach, in particular, have been dedicated activists against human trafficking, making Sunday’s conference kickoff a perfect event for the band.

“I'm bummed I can't be there for the whole thing because I learned so much from different people in the counter human trafficking world,” Zach said. “I'm a musician. I didn't go to school for this stuff. I spent my time in Oldfather Hall struggling with how to prove that the list of prime numbers is infinite.

Review: Alabama still connecting with fans five decades later

“I didn't go to school for social causes or social work. I wish I would have, but thankfully over these last eight years of fighting against trafficking I've learned a ton. And I have grace on my lack of knowledge early. You kind of stumbled through how to talk about such a difficult issue.”

Zach has talked about slavery and human trafficking in the lyrics of the last three Remedy Drive albums. But he’s done much more than sing about the crisis, putting his money where his mouth is, so to speak, by going undercover to expose human trafficking operations in Asia and South America.

His lyrics speak to his commitment to the cause:

Trade your caution in for courage

Give me action, not words

Thoughts and prayers are nice

Give me bravery and sacrifice.

"I'm singing that kind of to myself," he said. "But if I'm going to be convincing ordinary people, college-age kids sometimes to change the course of their career, change the course of their life ... then I better be putting my life at risk, too.

"I can't be calling people to take significant action if it's not something that's real in my own life.”

Over the past eight years, Zach has made 13 trips to Asia and South America going undercover with the Exodus Road, a group that uses covert gear and cyber technology to find evidence of trafficking, then partners with local authorities to make raids that result in the freedom of survivors and the arrests of traffickers.

“My role has been different on some of those trips, but most of it focuses on using the technology to capture evidence of what's going on,” said Zach, who poses as a something called a sex tourist who works his way into brothels and hotels where the trafficking takes place, most of it with children.

He said that the young teens, are exposed to the unthinkable.

“They dress them up like they’re 20-year-olds," he said. "In India, it is literally 5-, 6-, 7-year-olds often times. But it's the way the world's been for a long time. It's only recently that we're waking up to the fact that this is what it is.”

Lincoln concerts this week: Kane Brown at arena, Shinedown at Pinewood Bowl

What Zach has seen on those trips, and learned from speaking with survivors and his work with the Exodus Project makes its way into the songs he’s written for the band’s last three album, including this year’s “Imago Amor.”

The lyrics tell the stories of precious girls from the countryside of Thailand or Latin America, running across borders in search of freedom, looking for hope and instead of finding gracious, welcoming kind individuals, they end up in the arms of traffickers, people that are going to take advantage of them

“I have to tell that story to the best of my ability," he said. "It’s a heavy weight on me.”

Remedy Drive has made the three albums that “focus on justice, the abolition (of slavery), hope and specifically human trafficking” and inspired people from around the country to join the cause, including some college students who have moved around the world for the cause.

The Exodus Road has contributed to the freedom of more than 1,500 survivors and helped lead to the arrest of more than 700 traffickers. But, don’t many more people need to get involved?

“The question could be ‘Are you really making the kind of impact that would make it worthwhile?' I do have those doubts,” Zach said. “We might contribute to a girl's freedom or contribute to helping dismantle the criminal network. But there's plenty of criminal networks, ready to fill in the gap where they left off. So I ask myself does this even matter?"

After a lot of serious soul searching, it always comes back to continuing the mission -- fighting the good fight. 

“I believe that there's got to be, as there has been in every generation, a few people that are willing to stand up against such great injustice because what if it just went completely unchecked on our watch?" he said. "That would be a tragedy.

"So we do the little bit that we can, even though it feels like standing in front of a forest fire with a squirt gun.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

If You Go

What: Remedy Drive

Where: Nebraska Union, Centennial Room, 14th and R streets

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Free

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Husker News