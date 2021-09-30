Rocking against human trafficking: Remedy Drive returns to kick off UNL summit

"I can't be calling people to take significant action if it's not something that's real in my own life.”

Over the past eight years, Zach has made 13 trips to Asia and South America going undercover with the Exodus Road, a group that uses covert gear and cyber technology to find evidence of trafficking, then partners with local authorities to make raids that result in the freedom of survivors and the arrests of traffickers.

“My role has been different on some of those trips, but most of it focuses on using the technology to capture evidence of what's going on,” said Zach, who poses as a something called a sex tourist who works his way into brothels and hotels where the trafficking takes place, most of it with children.

He said that the young teens, are exposed to the unthinkable.

“They dress them up like they’re 20-year-olds," he said. "In India, it is literally 5-, 6-, 7-year-olds often times. But it's the way the world's been for a long time. It's only recently that we're waking up to the fact that this is what it is.”

What Zach has seen on those trips, and learned from speaking with survivors and his work with the Exodus Project makes its way into the songs he’s written for the band’s last three album, including this year’s “Imago Amor.”