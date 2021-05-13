Rock Hall sort of gets inductions right

But it’s hard to see how LL Cool J and Kraftwerk are “early.” James Tood Smith, aka LL Cool J, was born in 1968 and had his breakthrough in the 1980s, more than 20 years after Scott-Heron and about a decade after hip-hop emerged from the likes of Afrika Bambaataa and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

LL Cool J, however, was on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot six times since 2010 and failed to get enough support from the more than 1,000 industry insiders, historians, critics, media members and previous inductees who vote for performer inductees to make it into the hall.

So, the Hall insiders made LL Cool J an “Early Influencer” to get him in.

The same thing happened with Kraftwerk, which had been rejected by the voters six times. But a case can be made that the German synth pioneers, who clearly influenced industrial music, hip-hop and contemporary pop fit the “early influencers” category, even though they started in 1974 -- two decades after the birth of rock ‘n’ roll.

As for the “Musical Excellence” category, the hall should return to its original title name -- “Sidemen.” After all, isn’t the entire hall about musical excellence?