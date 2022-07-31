Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples to play Pinewood Tuesday

Bonnie Raitt will be back in Lincoln for the third time in five years and she’s bringing along Mavis Staples, who will also be playing her third recent Capital City show at Pinewood Bowl Tuesday night.

Raitt, who played Pinewood in 2017 and joined James Taylor at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2019, is touring behind “Just Like That,” her 18th studio album and first in six years that topped the American Radio Album Chart for 12 weeks after it was released in January, thanks to her hit version of the Brothers Landreth’s “Made Up Mind.”

Earlier this year, Raitt, who has won a dozen Grammys, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, an Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards and saw her Grammy-winning 1989 breakthrough album “Nick of Time” added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Raitt was ranked No. 5 on Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” and No. 89 among the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Now 50 years into her career, the 72-year-old Raitt released her self-titled debut in 1971 and released a strong set of albums in her distinctive roots style over the next two decades to critical – if not popular — acclaim.

Her breakthrough came in the late ‘80s continued into the ‘90s, when she sold more than 15 million albums, powered by hits such as “Thing Called Love,” “Something to Talk About” and “Love Sneakin’ Up on You.”

Gospel legend Staples is also returning to Pinewood, where she opened for Bob Dylan in 2016. She returned to Lincoln to headline ZooFest three years ago.

Staples, who turned 83 this month, began singing in church at age 8, becoming part of the family gospel group the Staples Singers, who provided much of the soundtrack for the civil rights movement of the 1960s and early ‘70s.

The Staples Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. SIx years later, Mavis and the group received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2006, she received the National Heritage Fellowship, the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts.

She got her first Grammy in 2011, was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2016 and the little girl who got the switch from her strict grandmother for singing a blues song was elected to the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.

Most recently, Staples was one of the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” where she was seen singing with gospel legend Mahalia Jackson during the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. She released “Carry Me Home,” an album of collaborations with the late Banddrummer Levon Helm earlier this year.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $46 to $95 and are available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.