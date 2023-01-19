Rising star to play Lincoln arena's 10th anniversary concert

Zach Bryan will play Pinnacle Bank Arena Aug. 29.

One of the breakout stars of the last year, Bryan will be making his Lincoln debut at the concert which is set for the 10th anniversary of the arena’s ribbon-cutting.

"We are thrilled to host Zach Bryan as the official Pinnacle Bank Arena 10 year anniversary concert," said Charlie Schilling, the arena's director of booking. "We thank Zach for coming to Lincoln to make this a special concert."

Last May, Bryan, a Navy veteran who put out his first albums while he was still in the service, released “American Heartbreak,” a sprawling 34-song country-folk album that still sits at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart 33 weeks after its release.

Last fall, Bryan played Westfair Amphitheater near Council Bluffs, Iowa, and appeared on the hit TV series “Yellowstone," performing “Motorcycle Drive-By,” “Quittin’ Time” and “Summertime Blues,” all from the nine-song EP the prolific artist released in July.

In November, Bryan received his first Grammy nomination in the best country solo performance category. His nominated song, “Something in The Orange,” has more than 131 million streams on Spotify alone, even though it wasn’t a radio hit.

In spite of that, and the fact that his music is filled with fiddle and banjo, Bryan is ambivalent about being strictly characterized as “country," telling the New York Times last year: “I think people understand that I’m not that. I want to be in that Springsteen, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran at-the-very-beginning space.”

On Christmas Eve, Bryan released “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks),” a 24-song recording of his show on a frigid November night at the Colorado venue that was accompanied by a statement from Bryan about its title.

“Seems like there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately," Bryan wrote. “I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of 400 bucks to be there and I’m done with it. I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show…

"I am so so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people.”

With the Lincoln show, Bryan is putting this money where his mouth is, with tickets starting at $39.95 and utilizing the Fair AXS system to reduce fraudulent and duplicated purchases.

Fan can register for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS at www.axs.com/zachbryan by 9 p.m. Jan. 29.

After the registration period concludes AXS will work to ensure any suspicious, fraudulent or duplicated registrations are removed. Fans that registered will then be randomly selected for the chance to purchase tickets in batches starting Feb. 13. If a fan has been selected to purchase tickets, they will be notified via email.

Bryan’s show is the seventh concert announced for the arena this year. The others are: Blake Shelton, Feb. 16; Journey, March 25; Mercy Me, March 26; Morgan Wallen, April 29; Kenny Chesney, May 13; and Shania Twain, May 19.

Photos: Luke Bryan plays concert in Nebraska farm field Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert Luke Bryan concert