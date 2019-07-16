Jon Bellion has worked with the likes of Twenty One Pilots, Rihanna, Zedd and Jason Derulo and he’s had a couple hits of his own. But the rising young genre-defying rapper, singer, songwriter and producer doesn’t yet have the level of fame and recognition of many of his collaborators.
That’s just fine with him.
“It’s okay to be mega-successful and not famous,” Bellion told Spotify’s “Under Cover” podcast. “Because if you’re about the music, then your product will speak for itself.”
Bellion’s music will be speaking Wednesday when he makes his Lincoln debut at Pinewood Bowl, a stop midway through his 35-city “The Glory Sound Prep Tour,” in support of his second album, “The Glory Sound Prep” which contains the hit “Conversations with My Wife.”
Best known for his Top 10, certified-platinum hit “All Time Low,” the 27-year-old Long Island native got his start with a series of mixtapes recorded in his parents’ basement. Giving away more than 200,000 downloads of 2014’s “The Definition,” Bellion got signed to Capitol Records, releasing his debut album, “The Human Condition” two years ago.
Among his more notable credits, Bellion also co-wrote and produced “Trumpets” for Jason Derulo, co-wrote the Grammy winning, 10-times-platinum “The Monster” for Eminem and Rihanna and co-wrote and co-produced Christina Aguilera’s single “Fall in Line,” which featured Demi Lovato.
Tickets for Bellion’s 6 p.m. show that will be opened by Marc E. Bassey and Lawrence are $39.50 advance, $49.50 day of show. All tickets are general admission. Advance tickets are available at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office, ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000.