Rising rap star DaBaby set for arena date Wednesday

A year ago this week, DaBaby released the career-changing debut album, “Baby On Baby,” that turned him into a hit-making, arena-playing rap superstar.
So not surprisingly, he took to Instagram to celebrate the record -- and its aftermath, which has led him to playing Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday.
“1 year anniversary,” DaBaby wrote. “God is Great. Anything is possible. Seize every moment, stay focused, be consistent, stand on what you stand on and stay true to you. I’m living proof.”
“Baby on Baby” went gold a few months after it was released. In September, DaBaby released “Kirk,” which promptly went to the top of the Billboard albums chart and is now platinum certified.
“Suge,” his Top 10 hit from “Baby on Baby,” earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. He performed it on “Saturday Night Live.”
That success landed the charismatic young North Carolina rapper on Forbes magazine’s 2020 “30 Under 30” ranking, which lists entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs, scientists and others who have established themselves as cultural forces before age 30.
DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, broke onto the Carolina music scene in 2015, releasing “God’s Work Resurrected” the next year under his first alias, Baby Jesus. The prolific rapper released seven mixtapes in 2017 and 2018 before signing with Interscope Records.
He’s now on a short leg of his headlining tour, “Kirk,” that will stop in Lincoln before heading to Charlottesville, Virginia; Detroit; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Atlanta. Then he’s off on the festival circuit, including playing Coachella.
The DaBaby concert is promoted by Mammoth Live, the Lawrence, Kansas, company that brought Cardi B to the arena last year and books Pinewood Bowl shows in partnership with ASM Global, the arena’s management company.
Tickets for DaBaby’s show are $49.50 to $79.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the arena ticket office.
