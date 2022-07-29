Rising country star McCollum lives up to billing

To lift the old George Jones lyric, Parker McCollum’s hotter than a two-dollar pistol, and he demonstrated why on what he called “a beautiful Friday night in Nebraska” at Pinewood Bowl.

The 30-year-old Texan was named the Academy of Country Music’s 2022 New Male Country Artist, had a No. 1 song on the country airplay charts with “To Be Loved By You,” sold out RodeoHouston to the tune of 73,000 people and Saturday will get to open for his idol, George Strait, at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

Friday, he played to a young, majority female crowd of 3,600, a good share of whom were crowded into the pit in front of the stage while the rest stood at their seats, singing along to his chart-topper, which came early in the 90-minute set.

That song and its bass-thumping, organ-tinged kicker of a followup “Meet You in the Middle,” and the acoustic ballad “Dallas” are good illustrations of the sound McCollum is riding to stardom.

Call it slicked-up Texas Americana — pop enough to get on the radio, crucial for country success, but rootsy enough to separate from Nashville machine.

And, he’s a solid singer, committed to the material, with enough stagecraft and country hunk charisma to connect with his audience.

“I got my ass kicked at the Pioneer golf club today,” he said midway through the concert. "It didn’t go good. We played the first nine, then I started drinking. I haven’t stopped.”

That most likely wasn’t true. You can’t sing like he did on “Like a Cowboy” or the swinging “Never Loved You at All,” which came dangerously close to rock and roll, if you're smashed.

McCollum introduced the crowd to the single that will hit the airwaves next week — “Handle on You” — which puts a clever play on words and a Merle Haggard name drop to a gentle sway.

It could easily be his next hit, but I liked the just-written, up-tempo, guitar-powered “Speed” better. Which only served notice that McCollum has plenty of good new songs to ride on his rise to the top of country.

Before he did the aptly titled “Hell of a Year,” McCollum paid tribute to opener Wade Bowen, who was his manager early on and talked about playing rodeos and fairs last summer, including the Frontier County Fair in Stockville.

“Best I can remember it was the middle of nowhere,” he said. “Those are some of the best days on the road. The love for country music in Nebraska is unmatched.”

He might just be right about that.

But the jump from the tiny village, home to less than 50 people, to Pinewood Bowl and Arrowhead Stadium might be just the best illustration of how hot McCollum has been over the last 12 months. A hell of a year indeed.

Bowen and The Randy Rogers Band have played Lincoln so often that they’re close to being hometown bands.

That made the perfect “support” for McCollum, opening the show with a pair of sets of laidback Lone Star country that had a good share of the crowd singing and dancing along.