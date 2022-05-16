Rising country star Cody Johnson skips Pinewood Bowl for September arena concert

Cody Johnson’s Sept. 16 concert was moved from Pinewood Bowl to Pinnacle Bank Arena before it was announced.

It didn’t move from the Pioneers Park amphitheater to the downtown arena because of the usual reasons of construction, or, obviously, weather.

Johnson’s now one of the hottest brands going in country music — so hot that he’ll sell far more than the 4,500 tickets available at the bowl.

“It was planned to be at Pinewood,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “Now we’re moving it inside. He played Pinewood a couple years ago and did really well and he’s just been getting bigger and bigger.

“We’ve been working on getting him back since he was here the last time. As we continued the conversation, it made more and more sense to bring it inside and allow it to expand and get as big as it’s going to get."

Johnson, who drew 4,000 to Pinewood for a September 2019 show, just played late on the bill of Stagecoach, the giant California country music festival — evidence of the rising popularity of the Texas traditionalist who’s riding his first chart topping single “Til You Can’t” from his second major label album, “Human: The Double Album.”

“I’ve worked for over 15 years in the country music industry,” Johnson said in a news release about his hit. “I’ve played just about every bar, honkytonk, nightclub and festival there is along the way, with the goal always in mind of having my brand of country music played at the level to achieve a No. 1 hit.”

Johnson performed “Til You Can’t” at the CMT Music Awards a couple weeks ago, where he picked up the Male Video of the Year Award for that song and the CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Dear Rodeo,” the title song for the 2021 documentary about his life as a cowboy turned country singer.

Now he’ll be returning to Lincoln for a concert intentionally scheduled for the night before the highly anticipated Nebraska-Oklahoma football game.

“We love that,” Lorenz said. “As people come into town on that Friday, they’ll be looking for something great. We have the best rising country singer that night. It’s a really fun event for that special weekend.”

Tickets for Johnson’s concert start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 3. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.