Righteous Brothers Satuday Lied concert postponed until next year
Righteous Brothers Satuday Lied concert postponed until next year

Righteous Brothers

The Righteous Brothers (Bucky Heard, left and Bill Medley) will perform at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday.

 L. Kent Wolgamott

The Righteous Brothers concert scheduled for the Lied Center for Performing Arts Saturday has been postponed to next year due to a medical emergency.

The emergency is not COVID-19 related, those connected to the concert said.

The concert has been rescheduled for July 8. Tickets for Saturday's show will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketholders do not need to take any action if they wish to attend then.

Refunds and account credits can be obtained at the Lied box office, by phone at 402-472-4747 or by emailing liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

