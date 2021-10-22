Righteous Brothers Satuday Lied concert postponed until next year

The Righteous Brothers concert scheduled for the Lied Center for Performing Arts Saturday has been postponed to next year due to a medical emergency.

The emergency is not COVID-19 related, those connected to the concert said.

The concert has been rescheduled for July 8. Tickets for Saturday’s show will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketholders do not need to take any action if they wish to attend then.

Refunds and account credits can be obtained at the Lied box office, by phone at 402-472-4747 or by emailing liedcustomerservice@unl.edu.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.