Leigh Kakaty was standing on a Florida basketball court, seemingly more ready to shoot some hoops than talk about Pop Evil’s upcoming tour when we hooked up over Zoom last month.

That was, perhaps, the most fitting location for the multisport high school and college athlete who played football for LSU coach Brian Kelly at Grand Valley State, in Kakaty’s home state of Michigan, before going into music.

“My first love was to play for the Lakers, but I think I'm like a generous (5-foot-9) so I realized that wasn’t going to happen,” Kakaty said. “I relate sports to the writing process, just the motivation and to try to help others. It’s the team effort. It’s very similar. I think that this business, even with the fans and the bands and the way the community stands by each other, it’s very much like sports.”

That sports analogy carries over onto “Skeletons,’ the band’s just-released album --and to a planned two-year tour that will stop at the Bourbon Theatre Tuesday -- that Katavy equates to a very long basketball season.

“The energy you’re hearing on this album, I think we’ve got a little chip on the shoulder,” he said. “Like ‘hey, we’re going to remind the fan base that we’re not playing around. We’re ready to come out and earn it. We want to earn it. We don’t need any favors”

Raw, stripped-down and riff-powered, the album represents a reenergized Pop Evil, something of a tightly-fused return to the unapologetic hard rock that Kakaty and guitarist Dave Grahs, the two remaining original members of the band forged back in Kakaky’s garage in North Muskegon, Michigan, in the early 2000s.

“I know for me personally, in the band we're in an interesting place and it was, compared to the other albums previous, definitely something that we just felt different,” Kakaty said. “There is an energy with our band since the pandemic that's been special. And we're definitely excited to finally get the songs and have an opportunity to play these live.”

In fact, the songs on “Skeletons” were intentionally recorded to sound as much as possible like Pop Evil does live, so they can seamlessly fit into the live set that Kakaty was itching to play – a kickoff-the-season desire heightened by the pandemic, which like all other bands, took Pop Evil off the road for months.

“The pandemic was the first time in my life since I was like 12 years old that I wasn't able to at least be in a club or bar and play music,” he said. “Not only were we unable to tour, we couldn’t even go back home and play music for anyone, unless you played in your house. We’d have those video calls, those Instagram live sessions where we’d play. But it wasn’t the same.

“it was definitely taken away from a lot of us. Some of us left the business. Others were like 'wow, this is definitely what I want to do and when we come back, I'm gonna come back even hungrier than ever.’ For us the band members, I know I speak for them as well, we all have that bond now and in ways we’re closer with each other. ... We all understand we’re all starters in this game of musical basketball, the starting five.”

What Pop Evil needs, or at least wants, is an assist from their fans about their shows, either live or online.

“Every year because of these meet and greets that have become a part of the touring scene, you're able to listen to what your fans like, what they don't like,” Kakaty said. “The streaming world has made it a little bit easier to see what our fans are gravitating to. You're able to study that so we're able to give them a little bit more of what they want.

“At the same time, we're not afraid to kind of experiment and we do make music for ourselves as well. But, at the end of the day, all the music we're writing is to make this live show, this live experience with Pop Evil even that much more enjoyable for our fans.”

And those longtime fans, Kakaty said, are like a family that the band needs to continue to bring together year after year, not only to experience the live music but to support each other through life.

“We just want people to understand that we're here and it's our responsibility to be one of those bands that can stick around because so many bands that came in around our era aren't there anymore, so it's important man,” he said. I think for up and coming bands to come they need other bands that they can tour with. And it's a community that we really need to stick together and fight through tough times. So we can get to celebrate on the other side at some point.”

