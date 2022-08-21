 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Review: ZZ Top remains 'bad and nationwide' at Pinewood Bowl

  • 0

ZZ Top remains “bad and nationwide.”

That was evident minutes into Sunday Pinewood Bowl show by the Little Ol’ Band from Texas, its first in Lincoln since the passing of bassist Dusty Hill.

"My man Elwood over here, he was back by the bus drinking that moonshine whiskey,” singer/guitarist Billy F. Gibbons said, pointing to Hill’s chosen replacement Elwood Francis. “That’s okay. You’re gonna get the real deal. That’s not a pin on beard.”

And they and beardless drummer Frank Beard locked into “I’m Bad, I'm Nationwide.”

Gibbons has said that Francis has turned ZZ Top into something of a new band. And he appears to have indeed revitalized the trio, sliding over the lean below Gibbons during the solos and instrumental grooves while adding some of his own flourishes, like slapping up the neck of his bass on “Gimme All Your Lovin’.”

People are also reading…

The show was a bam, bam, bam no-nonsense affair from the jump

After opening with "Got Me Under Pressure”, they caught their signature blues rock groove on Sam & Dave’s “I Thank You”, “Waitin’ for the Bus” and their own blues “Jesus Just Left Chicago,” with a Nebraska name drop.

Mid-set highlights included a rumbling gravelly swinging “Sixteen Tons,” that’s right, the Merle Travis country song and some stringing Gibbons slide guitar work on “Just Got Paid.”

As the show hit the 45-minute mark, Gibbons acknowledged that they had a song they had to play.

“If you to sing, just sit back and shout it out,” Gibbons said introducing “Sharp Dressed Man,” the synthed-up '80s that present fairly raw and, of course, had the 2,500 in the bowl shouting along with the chorus.

Then came the fuzzy guitars and the driving synths of “Legs” as the trio mixed their 80s hits with 70s classics throughout.

Wrapping up the 1-hour, 15-minute show in red-sequined jackets, they tore through with a real oldie — their bluesy “Brown Sugar,” the opening track on the new live album “Raw” before a raunchy “Tube Snake Boogie” and then rolled out to an inspired “La Grange.”

It was a perfect way to end ZZ Top’s ninth Lincoln show, which held up with the best of them.

Gov’t Mule began the evening with a crowd-pleasing hour of blues-tinged, jammy/improv rock that showcased the wicked guitar skills of its leader Warren Haynes.

The Mule’s set reached back as far back as the late ‘90s and, impressive included a raw take on Son House’s blues’ “Don’t You Mind People Grinning in Your Face” with Haynes on slide guitar and a cappella vocals, and later a fresh version of Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love?” that lost the famous beat.

Dining Out: Duo brings a taste of the South to Lincoln with Lila Mae's
Watch now: Ben Roy brings his smart brand of rant comedy to Sunday's 'Zoolarious' showcase:
Leading Off: Bat signal shines on new bar in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On - Aug. 19

Nascar Aloe, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Punk rapper Nascar Aloe takes his name from his home state’s favorite sport. Since 2018, he has b…

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek praises Angelina Jolie’s directorial prowess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News