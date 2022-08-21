Review: ZZ Top remains 'bad and nationwide' at Pinewood Bowl

ZZ Top remains “bad and nationwide.”

That was evident minutes into Sunday Pinewood Bowl show by the Little Ol’ Band from Texas, its first in Lincoln since the passing of bassist Dusty Hill.

"My man Elwood over here, he was back by the bus drinking that moonshine whiskey,” singer/guitarist Billy F. Gibbons said, pointing to Hill’s chosen replacement Elwood Francis. “That’s okay. You’re gonna get the real deal. That’s not a pin on beard.”

And they and beardless drummer Frank Beard locked into “I’m Bad, I'm Nationwide.”

Gibbons has said that Francis has turned ZZ Top into something of a new band. And he appears to have indeed revitalized the trio, sliding over the lean below Gibbons during the solos and instrumental grooves while adding some of his own flourishes, like slapping up the neck of his bass on “Gimme All Your Lovin’.”

The show was a bam, bam, bam no-nonsense affair from the jump

After opening with "Got Me Under Pressure”, they caught their signature blues rock groove on Sam & Dave’s “I Thank You”, “Waitin’ for the Bus” and their own blues “Jesus Just Left Chicago,” with a Nebraska name drop.

Mid-set highlights included a rumbling gravelly swinging “Sixteen Tons,” that’s right, the Merle Travis country song and some stringing Gibbons slide guitar work on “Just Got Paid.”

As the show hit the 45-minute mark, Gibbons acknowledged that they had a song they had to play.

“If you to sing, just sit back and shout it out,” Gibbons said introducing “Sharp Dressed Man,” the synthed-up '80s that present fairly raw and, of course, had the 2,500 in the bowl shouting along with the chorus.

Then came the fuzzy guitars and the driving synths of “Legs” as the trio mixed their 80s hits with 70s classics throughout.

Wrapping up the 1-hour, 15-minute show in red-sequined jackets, they tore through with a real oldie — their bluesy “Brown Sugar,” the opening track on the new live album “Raw” before a raunchy “Tube Snake Boogie” and then rolled out to an inspired “La Grange.”

It was a perfect way to end ZZ Top’s ninth Lincoln show, which held up with the best of them.

Gov’t Mule began the evening with a crowd-pleasing hour of blues-tinged, jammy/improv rock that showcased the wicked guitar skills of its leader Warren Haynes.

The Mule’s set reached back as far back as the late ‘90s and, impressive included a raw take on Son House’s blues’ “Don’t You Mind People Grinning in Your Face” with Haynes on slide guitar and a cappella vocals, and later a fresh version of Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love?” that lost the famous beat.