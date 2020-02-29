Review: Zac Brown Band spans myriad genres

A grand piano rolled onto the Pinnacle Bank Arena stage Saturday as members of Zac Brown Band settled onto stools for a four-song acoustic mini-set.
It began with a gorgeous “Sweet Anne,” followed by a sing-a-long cover of David Allan Coe’s country classic “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” the touching “Leaving Love Behind,” and appropriately, “Day That I Die.”
That stretch was just one of the highlights of the 2-hour, two-set concert by one of America’s greatest bands — a group that’s country by marketing but spans genres from rock to, more recently, pop.
The latter turned up when the band brought openers Poo Bear and Sasha Sirota up for a song from “The Controversy,” its latest pop-oriented solo album.
The rock could be heard in the thunderous “Heavy is the Head,” which became a Chris Cornell tribute, and on covers of Kansas’ “Carry On My Wayward Son” and the mashup of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” and Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire.”
The Springsteen lift is particularly appropriate, since ZBB has plenty in common with the E Street Band.
Both are large ensembles — ZBB is eight very talented guys — who immediately engage an audience and hold them for hours.
And, commendably, they both play a different set list each night — the sign of true greatness.
Of course, ZBB has some songs that it has to play every show, like “Toes” and “Chicken Fried” — and in Lincoln, “Colder Weather,” the song that name-drops the Capital City.
That got the loudest, longest cheer from the nearly 10,000 fans in the arena, but the out-of-the blue, brilliant guitar-band take on Adele’s “Rollin in the Deep” came close.
Saturday’s show was ZBB’s third PBA appearance. With any luck, the bank will be back in a couple years.
