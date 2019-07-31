Whether he’s going full Elvis in a satin jacket handing women scarves he’s used to wipe up his sweat, swinging through “hits” such as “I Lost on Jeopardy” and “I Love Rocky Road” or pounding a keyboard dressed in a yellow Devo jumpsuit, “Weird Al” Yankovic never fails to entertain — hilariously.
That’s just what happened Wednesday at Pinewood Bowl, where Al, his band, backing singers and a 41-piece orchestra brought a sometimes silly, sometimes smartly humorous 90 minutes of fun to 3,600 people who, it appeared, loved every second of the show.
The orchestra, made up of local musicians, opened the night with about 20 minutes of movie themes — something it might actually play in concert. But when the “Strings Attached” joined Yankovic for their featured piece, it was a 30-second march, “Harvey The Wonder Hamster.”
That joke of a song came midway through the fast-moving set that saw constant wardrobe changes early — e.g. the jacket replacing a Hawaiian shirt — and Yankovic roaming around the bowl, and twerking in a woman’s face during “Tacky,” his parody of Pharrell’s “Happy.”
Late in the show came a handful of costume changes for Yankovic and the band, going Devo-style on “Dare to Be Stupid,” coming out riding a Segway, dressed in sweats and a hoodie on “White & Nerdy,” his Chamillionaire rap send-up and turning up bearded, in black suits and flat-brimmed hats for the set-closing “Amish Paradise.”
The piece de resistance was “Smells Like Nirvana,” the dead-on send-up of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with Yankovic and band looking just like Kurt Cobain and company, the backing vocalist taking the role of cheerleaders with the “Weird Al” version of the famous video playing on the screening.
That works not only because the lyrics are sharply funny, but the song is well-played and sung — and the orchestra added some richness to the sound, as it did on, to choose another song, “Jurassic Park,” returning it to its “MacArthur Park” majesty.
And the combination of video, parody and performance connected throughout, making for yet another fun show from “Weird Al.”