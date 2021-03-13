Review: The Modern Gentlemen impressively keep '60s songs alive

The Modern Gentlemen are musical preservationists of a sort, dedicated to keeping alive the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and soul by adding four-part harmonies to songs by the Beach Boys, Dion, the Beatles, Motown and, of course, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The quartet was the longest-running bunch of Four Seasons to sing with Valli, appearing with him nine years ago at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where they returned Saturday with an impressive, entertaining show.

Backed by a six-piece band of Lincoln musicians, the Modern Gentlemen opened the show with The Rascals’ “Good Lovin’” and wrapped it up 90 minutes later with Valli’s “December 1963 (Oh What A Night)."

Presentation aside, the heart of The Modern Gentlemen's show are the vocals, which found all four singers taking leads, then blending their voices into classic four-part harmony vocals that are rooted in doo-wop.

That was instantly clear when they broke into a street corner, a cappella take on “A Sunday Kind of Love” and was driven home later with a killer, swinging take on Dion’s “Runaround Sue.”