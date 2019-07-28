Tenacious D may not be the greatest band in the world as it often claims. But it just might be the most fun.
The comedic duo of actors Jack Black, who’s actually an excellent rock singer, and Kyle Gass, who spent most of the night on acoustic guitar, has been poking good-natured fun at rock for a quarter-century — on record, film, video.
And Sunday night, live in front of 4,800 fans at a sold-out Pinewood Bowl.
Recycling cliches from an on-stage breakup through anthem arena rock songs, making the crowd dance to winning a battle with Satan and even letting the lighting guy perform a light solo, the D was in thoroughly entertaining form for the entire 90-minute show.
The duo and their three-piece band opened the show with three “jams” from “Post-Apocalypto” then went reeling backward through their “solid gold hits and a couple great misses," as Black described it.
That led to a set of songs from “Rize of the Fenix,” their comeback album of 6 1/2 years ago, then spun back to “Pick of Destiny,” the flop movie from a dozen of years ago that made the comeback necessary.
Among the highlights — “Roadie,” the affectionate tribute to road crews that began with Black in preening rock star mode getting toweled off, water squirted in his mouth and a pick handed to him; “Tribute,” the acoustic-powered classic rock “greatest song in the world” that was an audience singalong; and, of course, “Beelzeboss: The Final Showdown” which put Gass and Black in some rarified company as rockers who have beat the devil.
“Robert Johnson at the crossroads, Ralph Maccio in the movie 'Crossroads,' Jimmy Page and Tenacious D — the five-finger death punch of rock,” assessed Black, who pledged to return in six years.
Then came the most powerful form of rock — not jazz-fusion or polka, but “The Metal” — as Tenacious D romped through the night with recorder, plastic electric sax and funny tongue-in-cheek songs.
And, here’s why it works — they’re good — which lets them be totally entertaining.
Near the end of Lion Babe’s Lincoln Calling closing set Saturday, Jillian Hervey began to sway and swoop her hands back and forth, leading into “The Wave,” Lion Babe’s ‘70s funk infused R&B song of the summer.