 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story
REVIEW

Review: Snoop Dogg delivers an hour of classic hip-hop in 4/20 arena concert

  • Updated
  • 0
Super Bowl Football

Snoop Dogg performs at the halftime show in Super Bowl 56 in February. He'll be at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday.

 L. Kent Wolgamott

Snoop Dogg delivered just what the 12,500 people who filled Pinnacle Bank Arena came to hear Wednesday night – an hour’s worth of classic hits mixed with new material from the king of West Coast rap.

Hitting the stage with a pair of hype men, a DJ and four pole dancers, Snoop rolled through the set, moving smoothly -- like his distinctive flow -- from song to song, pairing up -- to pick one example -- last year’s “Big Subwoofer” with his biggest hit, 1993’s “Gin and Juice.”

That the concert was a 1990s nostalgia show, evident in the audience of 30-, 40- and 50-somethings, was confirmed by the last quarter of Snoop’s set. There he pulled out what he called “old school hip-hop,”  paying tribute to his old friend Nate Dogg with “I’m So Fly,” to Eazy E of NWA fame with “No More 7s,” to Biggie Smalls with “Hypnotize,” and finally, Tupac Shakur with “Gangsta Party.”

Then came “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name),” a pair of numbers that bounced from the 21st century to the ‘90s that showed that Snoop remains Snoop -- with voice and attitude 30 years into his career.  

People are also reading…

Snoop closed his set not with a smash, but instead talked to the 4/20 crowd, saying: “We’re going to legalize the s— in this state, too. What we’re going to do is sing the national anthem.” 

Not the “Star Spangled Banner.” But “Young and Wild and Free” with its lyrics “So what we get drunk ... So what we smoke weed ... We're just having fun,” sung first by Snoop and then by the crowd. 

Beyond that there was little pot proselytizing from Snoop. He didn’t have to. The hype men and opener Koe Wetzel took care of that.

Murder charges and halftime extravaganzas: Snoop Dogg's long road to Lincoln
Blowing smoke: How pot-unfriendly Nebraska landed Snoop Dogg on 4/20
Snoop Dogg to celebrate 4-20 in Lincoln
NFL was ‘aware’ Eminem would kneel at halftime

Nor was the arena filled with smoke. Thousands didn’t spark up during the show. More like dozens or at most hundreds. 

Wetzel kicked down the door between country and rock and stomped all over it during his hour-long opening set. 

The Texan sings with a twang and writes songs that could be transformed into bland mainstream country – if not for the sometimes profane, pickups- and dirt roads- and beer-free lyrics and the fact that he and his four-piece band crank the guitars to 11, slam the drums and rock.

And even when he turns to ballads, like “Forever,” they come with a twist – “I wrote this song about cocaine,” Wetzel said. “If you have any, don't do it in front of the kids.”

On paper, Wetzel seemed an odd pairing with Snoop. His hillbilly rock is a long way from Snoop’s West Coast hip-hop. But it worked Wednesday, with Wetzel providing an energetic setup for The Doggfather’s best ever Lincoln performance.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ZZ Top returning to Pinewood Bowl in August with Gov't Mule

ZZ Top returning to Pinewood Bowl in August with Gov't Mule

“That Lil Ol’ Band from Texas,” which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, has released 15 studio albums, put out a documentary on its early years in 2019, and earlier this year released a related live album “Raw.”

Cattlemen's Ball rounds out concert lineup

Cattlemen's Ball rounds out concert lineup

Country star John Michael Montgomery will headline the Cattlemen’s Ball in Weeping Water on June 4, where he’ll be joined by Ned LeDoux and Nebraska native Tommy O’Keeffe at the charity event that raises money for cancer research.

Jack White to make Lincoln debut in June

Jack White to make Lincoln debut in June

White’s Pinewood show on June 12 is part of his “The Supply Chain Issues Tour,” which begins Friday with the first of a pair of sold-out shows at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit.

Watch Now: Related Video

Karena Evans's music videos for Drake have a bigger female-empowerment message

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News