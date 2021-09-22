Review: Shinedown closes Pinewood Bowl season with a bang

Movingly, Smith, one of the most sincere men in rock, asked for a moment of silence to remember those who have died from COVID-19, then had the crowd hold up phones for “Get Up,” dedicating it to a Lincoln boy who died at age 12 and loved the song.

The always-touring appeal extends to the production as well with a set of back wall screens and three trusses of lights that illuminated the stage in classic fashion, then left the band in silhouette.

So bassist Eric Bass spinning around in the darkness, then he, Smith, and guitarist Zach Myers would go to the front of the stage for gang vocals in full light.

Projected World War II footage on four split screens set the mood for “Bully” as Smith roamed around the stage and onto the illuminated drum platform.

It was, in other words, a show, not just a musical showcase.

And, as was the case at the arena two years ago, it was a pleaser for the crowd, most of whom, by show of hands, said they’d seen Shinedown before — the final ingredient in their ability to play hundreds of shows year after year.