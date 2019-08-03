Willie Nelson & Family returned to Pinewood Bowl on Saturday and delivered a superb show befitting the country music — make that — American legend.
Playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,500, Nelson and his long-running five-piece band ran hits, signature songs and covers that got better and better as the 65-minute show rolled along.
At 86, Nelson’s voice has understandably lost some of its suppleness. But he’s still got his distinctive, behind-the-beat phrasing and can deliver a song, be it the ballad “You Were Always on My Mind” or a rowdy “On The Road Again” that turned into a shout-along.
Fully warmed up, he showed his continued mastery of interpretation with a touching version of Guy Clark’s “My Favorite Picture of You,” then wringing the heart of “Maybe I Should Have Been Listening.”
The hits came fast and furious, broken up by instrumentals — a pair focusing on 88-year-old “little sister” Bobbie’s piano (she absolutely nailed “Down Yonder” and a beautiful “Nightlife” that was the turn of the night for Willie’s Django-inflected, jazzy guitar.
Willie did one for Waylon — “Good Hearted Woman” — and one for Merle, the funny “It’s All Going to Pot” — which followed with a swinging “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I’m Gone.”
By the time he pulled out Hank Williams’ “Jambalaya,” “Hey Good Lookin’” and “Move It On Over,” things were going full-tilt — Willie singing and playing great, Bobbie swinging the piano, Mickey Raphael punching in the harp.
Saturday’s show was simply better than Nelson’s Pinewood Bowl performance two years ago. I only wish it had been twice as long.
Alison Krauss and her fine seven-man band preceded Nelson with a lovely 19-song, 70-minute set.
One of finest singers in any style, Krauss led the band through traditional songs, covers and a few of her hits — most full of harmonies and exquisitely played, mostly acoustic music.
Krauss drew from her catalog with Union Station with the straight-up bluegrass of “Sawing on the Strings” that let her show off her fiddling and a gorgeously sung “The Lucky One,” a double Grammy Award winner from 2001.
She dipped into Willie’s songbook for a spare, piano-rooted, sadly beautiful “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.”
Demonstrating her artistry and that of the band made covers of The Foundations’ “Baby, Now That I’ve Found You,” and John Hartford’s “Gentle on My Mind” her own.
She took the Osbourne Brothers’ “It’s Goodbye and So Long to You” and closed the set with the gospel of “It is Well with My Soul,” deservedly bringing the crowd to its feet.