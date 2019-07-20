{{featured_button_text}}
ZOOFEST, 7.20

Mavis Staples headlined ZooFest on Saturday outside the Zoo Bar in downtown Lincoln.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Mavis Staples had a question early in her ZooFest show Saturday.

“This festival has been going on for so long, what we want to know is what took you so long to call us?” she asked. “We’ve been around for a long time.”

Indeed, the 80-year-old gospel-soul-blues legend began singing with her family group The Staple Singers as a little girl with a “heavy” voice.

That would be a heavy voice that 69 years later sounded great, growling through “Let’s Do It Again,” one of the Staples' hits that popped up throughout the hour-plus set.

It was followed by a powerhouse “I’ll Take You There” and “Respect Yourself” as Staples, her band and backing singers lit up the crowd early on.

That said, Saturday’s show was far from nostalgic, with well more than half of the set drawn from Staples’ remarkable late-career renaissance, including three songs from her new album “We’ll Get By.”

That record, like much of the Staples music that provided the soundtrack for the civil rights movement, is filled with socially conscious, inspirational music like its call for “Change.”

That and a call for people to come together was as political as Staples got Saturday, in contrast to Friday’s Pitchfork Music Festival appearance during which she talked about replacing the “orange” in the White House and joked that she was going to run for president.

She’s likely get a few thousand votes out of Lincoln after Saturday’s show — a wonderful outing from a legend who is as vital as ever.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSWolgamott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott is an entertainment reporter and columnist.

Load comments