That said, Saturday’s show was far from nostalgic, with well more than half of the set drawn from Staples’ remarkable late-career renaissance, including three songs from her new album “We’ll Get By.”
That record, like much of the Staples music that provided the soundtrack for the civil rights movement, is filled with socially conscious, inspirational music like its call for “Change.”
That and a call for people to come together was as political as Staples got Saturday, in contrast to Friday’s Pitchfork Music Festival appearance during which she talked about replacing the “orange” in the White House and joked that she was going to run for president.
She’s likely get a few thousand votes out of Lincoln after Saturday’s show — a wonderful outing from a legend who is as vital as ever.
Near the end of Lion Babe’s Lincoln Calling closing set Saturday, Jillian Hervey began to sway and swoop her hands back and forth, leading into “The Wave,” Lion Babe’s ‘70s funk infused R&B song of the summer.