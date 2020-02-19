Review: Korn rocks Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd

A quarter-century ago, Korn was leading the nu metal charge, arguably the originator of the new heavy music form that within a couple years became the most-scorned rock genre.
It wasn’t Korn’s fault that the radio waves were filled with dozens of inferior imitators who turned nu metal dull and cliched.
For, as the band members showed for about 90 minutes at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, they still bring the heavy assault of down-tuned seven-string guitars, vocals from Jonathan Davis that shift from Cookie Monster roars to soaring cries, and some hip-hop shadings with verve and power.
Tuesday’s show mixed Korn staples such as “Blind” and “Clown” with songs from its 2019 album “The Nothing,” highlighted by the hit “You’ll Never Find Me.”
Davis pulled out the bagpipes, one of his signature moves to introduce “Shoots and Ladders,” the band's ultraheavy take on nursery rhymes that kicked off a propulsive run to the end of the main set.
That slamming attack included an intense “Faget,” about Davis being bullied as a kid, and ended with “Freak on a Leash,” Korn’s signature song and one of the definitional nu metal numbers.
Then came an extended encore that included a snippet of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” — which is exactly what Korn did to the 6,000 fans in the arena, leaving them, from what I heard, satisfied.
Now for a little critical privilege. I was most interested in seeing Bones UK open the show. And I am happy to report that singer Rosie Bones, guitarist Carmen Vandenberg and drummer Heavy killed it just as they had at the Austin, Texas, clubs where I saw them at SXSW and the Bourbon Theatre’s Rye Room.
Bringing their futuristic rock ’n’ roll, Bones UK connected with their empowerment anthem “Beautiful is Boring,” the rocking Grammy Award-nominated “Pretty Waste” and an intense cover of The Beatles “Helter Skelter.”
Vandenberg again demonstrated she’s a brilliant guitarist and Bones an engaging singer, with Heavy holding down the rhythm.
Bones UK might just be my favorite band right now — and Tuesday’s show made it even more so.
