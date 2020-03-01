Review: Irish pianist Douglas brings Schubert, Beethoven to life at Lied concert

The noted Irish pianist Barry Douglas was heard Sunday in a recital at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, part of the Lied’s Piano Circle series.

Douglas is working on a CD release of Franz Schubert's complete piano music, so the playbill included the first three miniatures from Schubert’s “Moments Musicaux” and “Sonata No. 4 in A Minor, D. 537”, along with Beethoven’s Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 (the “Appassionata”) and the last three of the “Moments Musicaux” of Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Douglas began the first of Schubert’s “Moments” utilizing the classical approach, with a sweeping command of the concert grand keyboard.

“Moments” No. 2 revealed a dark melody, which became immersed in a flood of pathos. For the final “Moments,” No. 3, Douglas reached out to the crowd, communicating the essence of the familiar dance tune with exceptional joy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Sonata No. 4” exhibits Schubert’s coming-out style after being in the shadow of Beethoven for so many years. Douglas took Schubert’s individuality to task, exhibiting feeling in every phrase to express the composer’s musical wishes.