Review: Irish pianist Douglas brings Schubert, Beethoven to life at Lied concert

The noted Irish pianist Barry Douglas was heard Sunday in a recital at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, part of the Lied’s Piano Circle series.
Douglas is working on a CD release of Franz Schubert's complete piano music, so the playbill included the first three miniatures from Schubert’s “Moments Musicaux” and “Sonata No. 4 in A Minor, D. 537”, along with Beethoven’s Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57 (the “Appassionata”) and the last three of the “Moments Musicaux” of Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Douglas began the first of Schubert’s “Moments” utilizing the classical approach, with a sweeping command of the concert grand keyboard.
“Moments” No. 2 revealed a dark melody, which became immersed in a flood of pathos. For the final “Moments,” No. 3, Douglas reached out to the crowd, communicating the essence of the familiar dance tune with exceptional joy.
“Sonata No. 4” exhibits Schubert’s coming-out style after being in the shadow of Beethoven for so many years. Douglas took Schubert’s individuality to task, exhibiting feeling in every phrase to express the composer’s musical wishes.
The first movement was filled with clear demarcation of line and a wonderful grasp of arpeggios. The second movement sounds simple but is actually quite complex to perform. This, along with movement three, gave Douglas the opportunity to teach Schubert’s inner emotions to the crowd with perfect execution and resulting strong applause.
After intermission it was Beethoven’s Opus 57, the “Appassionata.” Douglas aptly sustained the phrase manipulation required in movement one with both pleasing and convincing results.
Douglas moved the serenity of the second movement’s initial chords into a tumultuous conclusion and thrust movement three ahead like a steam catapult sending off a fighter jet. The pianist’s fingering must be perfect in this finale or the whole thing can break up. Douglas held on with tenacity, dealing a rousing finale, which patrons ate up.
Each of the Rachmaninoff “Moments” is a miniature in its own right. Douglas played the last three of these. Number four has a set of 16th notes in the bass figures. Number five offers a quieter setting with beautiful melodies. The sixth is elegant, but technically challenging.
Douglas navigated these “Moments” with no questions about meeting the challenges. The crowd stood and cheered, and Douglas brought out an encore, one of the Tchaikovsky “Seasons” miniatures to end an excellent concert.