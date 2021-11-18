Review: In "King Richard," Will Smith hits the mark as father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams

There's a lovely pair of sounds that you hear throughout "King Richard," Reinaldo Marcus Green's endearing film about the upbringing of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams: a thwock, of a tennis ball perfectly meeting a racket's strings, and a gasp, from the hardworking athlete swinging that racket.

The film is full of tennis matches that feel thrilling, even to viewers who aren't tennis fans, and those two noises become the jazz of its soundtrack; a constant reminder of the effort and precision required by this sport, and of how satisfying a perfectly placed tennis shot can be.

But "King Richard" isn't just a sports movie, though it's a very good one; at its old-school heart, it's about a family with a dream. Richard Williams (Will Smith) was a man obsessed with the idea of raising his two youngest daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton), as tennis champions.

With the support of his wife, Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis), and their three other daughters, Richard trained Venus and Serena tirelessly on the public court near their modest home in Compton, California, and talked up their skills to anyone who would listen, even printing up and distributing a promotional brochure.