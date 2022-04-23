Review: George Strait and his band deliver smooth 2-hour show Saturday.

Midway through his Pinnacle Bank Arena concert Saturday, George Strait stepped up to the microphone, strummed a couple chords on his acoustic guitar and started singing “Living on the road my friend is gonna keep you free and clean.”

The 15,000 who filled the arena and had been singing every song fell silent. They didn’t know the words of “Pancho and Lefty.”

That let Strait’s smooth Texas baritone come into full focus, as he and the 10-piece Ace in the Hole Band beautifully delivered the best live version of Townes Van Zandt’s classic I’ve heard — that’s really saying something.

Hearing one of my all-time favorite songs done so well by the King of Country Music was my moment of the 2-hour-plus, 30-odd-song concert.

The other highlight for me, a Strait admirer since he broke through as a “new traditionalist” in the early '80s was the three-song run of “Amarillo By Morning,” which he said was his favorite, “The Chair” and fast swinging take on “The Fireman.”

The show, which was as smooth as Strait’s supple voice scattered songs from across four decades — immediately after “Pancho and Lefty,” the 1982 ballad “Marina Del Ray” was sandwiched between his most recent hits, 2019’s the twangy shuffle “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar” and the law enforcement/firefighters tribute "The Weight of the Badge.”

That back-and-forth setlist worked very well, and, interestingly, engaged audience members of different ages with the songs of the time when they discovered Strait – even though anyone who’s listened to country radio over the last 40 years has to know most of his biggest hits, some which made the show, some which didn’t.

As far as a “show” goes, well, let’s say Strait’s concerts have always been about the music.

Moving from corner to corner of the stage every couple songs, Strait stands at the microphone sings, backs away to play guitar and then steps up to sing again while about half the band members sat on stools and few moved very far.

Saturday’s show was presented “in-the-round” which opens up seating that is usually behind the stage and covers most of the floor with seats.

That allowed attendance to hit the 15,000 mark, previously reached by two other in-the-round shows — Metallica in 2018 and Eric Church, who in 2015 set the building’s concert attendance record at 15,800.

It was, perhaps fitting, that Strait ended his set with his breakthrough hit, 1981’s “Unwound” before returning for an encore that very well could be the last time he’ll be singing in Lincoln. Having retired from regular touring in 2014, Strait plays only a few shows a year and at 69, said he intends to go on for a while longer.

“I don’t know how many more years I’ve got left to do this,” he said. “But when I walk off the stage for the last time, I’ll still be hearing your screams and cheers in my mind.”

Then he began “I’ll Always Remember You.” The feeling from the crowd was mutual.

Asleep at the Wheel opened Saturday’s show with a well-received hour of Western swing, rolling through a career-spanning set that included "Route 66,” “Bob Wills is Still the King,” “San Antonio Rose,” “Hot Rod Lincoln,” “Big Ball’s in Cow Town” and about a dozen more.

It’s been years since co-founder Ray Benson brought AATW to Lincoln. But this version of the 52-year-old band sounded as good as ever. And it’s always great to hear some Western swing.

