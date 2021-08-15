Review: Garth, Memorial Stadium crowd deliver an 'awesome' performance

Garth Brooks made the first concert at Memorial Stadium since 1987 a memorable one, delivering a show that engaged the crowd of 90,000-plus for 2 hours, 20 minutes and left them asking for more when the house lights came up.
The biggest ticketed show in Brooks’ career was, by his repeated statements, “awesome” and “the coolest thing I’ve been part of.”
It was also, he said, one of the loudest shows he could recall — that volume coming more from the crowd, which roared at fourth-quarter Nebraska football levels at the start of “Rodeo,” the night’s second song, and sang along so impressively that Brooks played an acoustic guitar version of “To Make You Feel My Love” just so he could hear the mass chorus sing.
That singing, which Brooks encourages at his shows, was somewhat problematic given the COVID-19 surge. Group singing is one of the easiest ways to spread the virus and, despite urging from Nebraska Athletics and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, few people wore masks.
Hitting the stage in full flight, Brooks and his longtime road band blazed through nine songs in 40 minutes, most of them hits.
Crisscrossing the rectangular stage set at about the north 20-yard line, Brooks played to all four sides of the stadium, while band members moved around to fill the visual gaps, e.g. fiddler Jimmy Mattingly playing to the south while Brooks was working the north end on “Two of a Kind, Looking for a Full House."
From my vantage point in row 6, the stadium version of Brooks’ show played much like one of his arena shows, but with much more movement by Brooks and the band members, and broader, longer-lasting gestures that let him connect with those 100 yards away.
The biggest difference besides the obvious stadium scale and staging came in an extended encore that saw Brooks performing songs solo from signs he spotted in the crowd, then tossing on a couple of his own favorites.
The most interesting of the former was an a cappella take on “The Change,” which Brooks preceded with the warning “this is going to suck.” The latter found Brooks driving his acoustic guitar through Bob Seger’s “Turn The Page” and then getting plenty of help from the crowd on George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning.”
As she often does, Trisha Yearwood joined her husband for a touching take on “Shallow,” the Lady Gaga song from “A Star is Born,” then again demonstrated who the real singer in the family is on her hit “Walkaway Joe.”
Then came “Standing Outside the Fire,” which has generally been the show closer on Brooks’ stadium tour. But, after seemingly ending things, he returned, picked up a guitar lying on the stage and did Don McLean’s “American Pie.”
It remains to be seen if the concert set a Memorial Stadium attendance record. Ticket sales were reported to be around the 90,000 mark before the show. The stadium was packed with the exception of the rows high atop the East Stadium.
But it was, by far, the largest ticketed concert ever in Nebraska.
Brooks, who clearly has some affection for the state and for Lincoln, provided special moments for a couple Nebraskans, one a UNL senior sound engineer who got hired as a crew member for the day Saturday.
The loudness hit one of its peaks not after a song, but when Brooks was crediting his longtime stage crew, pointing out the work of sound crew chief Pat O’Neill, who had walked the stadium during the Friday sound check to ensure every seat in the house had good sound.
O’Neill is a Grand Island native and came bounding onto the stage clad in a Scott Frost Huskers jersey, pitching caps into the crowd and leading a “Go Big Red” chant.
The show may well be the first of a series of Memorial Stadium concerts. It, however, is hard to imagine another show there that will be as passionate and engaging as the 140 minutes Brooks and company brought Saturday.
