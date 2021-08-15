Review: Garth, Memorial Stadium crowd deliver an 'awesome' performance

From my vantage point in row 6, the stadium version of Brooks’ show played much like one of his arena shows, but with much more movement by Brooks and the band members, and broader, longer-lasting gestures that let him connect with those 100 yards away.

The biggest difference besides the obvious stadium scale and staging came in an extended encore that saw Brooks performing songs solo from signs he spotted in the crowd, then tossing on a couple of his own favorites.

The most interesting of the former was an a cappella take on “The Change,” which Brooks preceded with the warning “this is going to suck.” The latter found Brooks driving his acoustic guitar through Bob Seger’s “Turn The Page” and then getting plenty of help from the crowd on George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning.”

As she often does, Trisha Yearwood joined her husband for a touching take on “Shallow,” the Lady Gaga song from “A Star is Born,” then again demonstrated who the real singer in the family is on her hit “Walkaway Joe.”

Then came “Standing Outside the Fire,” which has generally been the show closer on Brooks’ stadium tour. But, after seemingly ending things, he returned, picked up a guitar lying on the stage and did Don McLean’s “American Pie.”