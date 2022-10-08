Review: Elfman offers fun look at Tim Burton film scores

From its opening movie-clip montage to a suite of songs from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” through Danny Elfman’s stage-prowling encore singing as Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Saturday’s “Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton” engaged, entertained and enlightened a sold-out Lied Center for Performing Arts audience.

The two-hour concert, ably played by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, joined by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln University Singers under the director of conductor John Mauceri, brought together 15 suites of songs — selected by Elfman — from his scores for movies by Burton, who selected the film clips and storyboard drawings and watercolors that were displayed on a video screen above the orchestra.

Some of those suites were just a couple minutes long — for example, “Dark Shadows” demonstrated, with the video, how the music accompanied Johnny Depp’s jump off a cliff to turn Barnabas Collins into a vampire, and “Frankenweenie” provided the soundtrack for the re-animation of a boy scientist’s dog.

Others showed the variety of Elfman’s compositions for Burton’s films, from the simple, playful “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Beetlejuice” to the fully symphonic — impressively played by the orchestra — combination of “Batman” and “Batman Returns.”

Things got dark first with “Sleepy Hollow,” then quirkily so with the theramin sci-fi of “Mars Attacks.” "Planet of the Apes” demonstrated Elfman’s ability to conjure up tension with drums and horns, and the choir got its biggest moment with “The Corpse Bride" and its version of the wedding march.

As would be expected, the fast-moving concert saved its big moments for the end — violinist Sandy Cameron in her black-leather pants and sequined top tearing up the solo from “Edward Scissorhands,” and Lincoln Southeast ninth grader Neeley Nichols providing high, angelic vocals to “Alice in Wonderland.”

And, of course, Elfman’s 15-minute run through “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Dressed in a black, pinstripe suit, and pulling out the performing stops — prowling the front of the stage, stepping like Cab Calloway, gesturing with his hands — Elfman reprised his film vocals on three songs, most impressively “What’s This?”, the movie’s centerpiece number.

The concert capped the Lied Center’s Danny Elfman week, which included a performance by Third Coast Percussion, a screening of “Beetlejuice” and Cameron playing Elfman’s Violin Concerto with the University Symphony.

“I've enjoyed every part of it,” Elfman said at the start of the encore. “I hope you’ll have me back.”

Maybe the next time, it’ll be his rock ‘n’ roll show along with a classical performance. That might just be as much fun as Saturday’s concert.