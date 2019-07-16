In 1964, Roger McGuinn, David Crosby and Gene Clark formed The Byrds and set about bringing together folk music and rock ‘n’ roll, perfecting the mixture a year later with their version of Bob Dylan’s “Mr Tambourine Man.”
That song marked the beginning of the “folk-rock” moment in Southern California and on the charts with hits coming from the Mamas and the Papas, Buffalo Springfield and, by association and inspiration, the Beach Boys Brian Wilson, who crafted his masterpiece “Pet Sounds” at the peak of the era.
By 1967, ”folk-rock” was over, bypassed by psychedelic rockers and singer/songwriters. But the music created in those two years, dubbed the Laurel Canyon sound after the hilly area in Los Angeles that was home to most of the musicians, lives on and maintains a grip on many who grew up on it.
That number includes Andrew Slater, a music journalist turned record producer, artist manager and the former president of Capitol Records. Slater wanted to capture the folk rock era on film and teamed up with Jacob Dylan to capture the music and musicians for the camera.
The result of their work is “Echo in the Canyon,” a documentary that’s framed around recordings and a concert of the old material presented by Dylan, Beck, Regina Spektor, Norah Jones, Cat Power and Fiona Apple, old film clips of the Laurel Canyon set and conversations between Dylan and a host of musicians of the time.
They include Crosby, who is as always frank and funny, McGuinn, who demonstrates riffs and songwriting with his guitar, Wilson, a very honest Michelle Phillips, producer Lou Adler, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, who came on the scene near its end.
Providing an East Coast perspective is John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful while Eric Clapton and Ringo Starr give the view from across the Atlantic -- both particularly insightful about folk-rock’s appeal and, in Ringo’s case, the “competition” between the Beatles and Wilson.
The final primary interviewees are Jackson Browne, the leader of the singer/songwriter generation that was inspired by and followed folk rock and Tom Petty, who, drawn by the ringing, jangling Rickenbackers moved his band from Florida to L.A. Petty’s conversation with Dylan was his final filmed interview before his death two years ago.
The contemporary musicians contribute a few observations about the music and the era --none particularly insightful. But many of the performances, cut in between the interviews, are inspired -- especially when Spektor takes the mic -- and Stills, Clapton and Neil Young crank out some serious guitar work on the recordings.
The film’s soundtrack, so to speak, encompasses the era’s songbook -- from “Monday Monday” and “In My Room” to “For What It’s Worth,” “Mr. Soul” and “Expecting to Fly,” the song that Dylan, rightfully, tags as the end of the era.
With all the original Laurel Canyonites in their '70s and many, especially Crosby ailing, “Echo in the Canyon” was like many historical documentaries, a “make it now or they will be gone” effort. Fortunately, Slater, his filmmaking team, and Dylan found a fresh, highly appropriate way to tell the story, capture the nostalgia and showcase the still vibrant, relevant music that echoed out of the canyon across the world more than 50 years ago.