Review: Earth, Wind & Fire puts on fabulous show

It was a funky “Saturday Nite” party from the minute Earth, Wind & Fire hit the Pinnacle Bank Arena stage.

Stepping out in the cool choreography that continued throughout the show, the veteran funk/soul/pop band with its white-clad original members — singer Philip Bailey, vocalist/percussionist Ralph Johnson and Verdine White — led the other nine players into “Shining Star.”

White’s bass was prominent in the mix of drums, percussion, guitar, horns and backing vocals.

And it flat took over an instrumental version of “Serpentine Fire,” with White shimmying, shaking and stepping as he worked over the bass.

Bailey got his turn not in the spotlight but in the glow of the audience’s phones as his still-amazing high voice lifted “Keep Your Head to the Sky,” dedicated to those who were lost in the pandemic.

As if that wasn’t enough, Bailey brought down the house with his soulful tenor on the ballad “Reasons,” swapping lines with saxophonist Gary Bias to the stratospheric crescendo.

Saturday’s show, one of the best-sounding in the 10 years of PBA, wasn’t all hits — Bailey said they're “top-10 in the hearts” of the band.

They gave the funk/soul treatment to The Beatles’ “Got to Get You Into My Life” and showed off the jazz chops of Bias on “Sun Goddess,” the band's collaboration with Ramsey Lewis.

And the hits, whether “After The Love is Gone” and “Fantasy,” with Bailey at his best, the dance-inducing “Boogie Wonderland” and “Let’s Groove,” or the funky set-ending take on their signature song “September,” were thrilling.

I’d wager that all 3,000 people who made their way into the arena rather than Pinewood Bowl would see Earth, Wind & Fire again tomorrow if they could. I sure would. They were fabulous.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.