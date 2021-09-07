Review: Crow delivers rocking, exquisite show

And she strapped on an electric bass for a run-through of the “ratty” (her words) “Be Myself,” her social media takedown — “The more dislikes you get, the better,” she exclaimed as she kicked off the song.

The electric guitar emerged for a swinging midtempo rock ’n’ roll run through her anthem “If It Makes You Happy.”

That song with three jangling guitars brought to mind Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the gold standard for songwriter rock ’n’roll.

Then came a driving, swinging “Real Gone” with Crow on telecaster and harp.

Not surprisingly, the crowd of 2,600 was up and dancing for those songs, fully connecting with Crow’s rock ’n’ roll in her superb first-ever Lincoln show. No matter that she claimed from the stage that she’d been here before.

Crow wasn’t finished with those songs or her multi-instrumentation as she brought the 12-string acoustic for a spirited, twin-guitar assault on “It Don’t Hurt,” the song that started an encore of a shaking “A Change Would Do You Good” and a beautiful “I Shall Believe” — a perfect ending for an exquisite show.

