Review: Chris Stapleton and the crowd deliver fine concert at arena

Chris Stapleton, his band and about 11,750 backing singers put on a fine concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday.
With him from the start, the crowd that had waited almost exactly a year for the COVID-postponed show was singing the chorus to “Nobody To Blame” a couple minutes into the two-hour concert then, a couple songs later, was adding harmonies to “Starting Over.”
As he got ready for “Billionaire,” Stapleton took a drink of water, then said he wasn’t in top shape, but the crowd had “brought me back.
“I’m going to give it all I’ve got. You’re going to have to prop me up a little bit. So far you’re doing great.”
Keeping up its work, the crowd engaged with Stapleton as a mass chorus and, for those up front, in conversation.
As Stapleton was telling the story behind writing “Traveller,” based on driving through New Mexico with his wife Morgane on a cold night, he was interrupted by someone standing near the stage who must have yelled “this is the coldest place on earth.”
“Is this the coldest place on earth? I don’t know,” he replied. “It’s Nebraska, baby. You have a beautiful town here. We walked around some today.”
Then, playing acoustic guitar by himself, he started the song and, at the chorus, simply said “Sing” and the crowd did, carrying “Traveller” down the road and getting a “thank you for doing that” from Stapleton.
Up next in his solo acoustic interlude was “Maggie’s Song,” a touching tune about his dog. Introducing it as about dogs and dog lovers, he said he figured the crowd was made up of Georgia Bulldog fans, eliciting a round of boos.
“That’s why I don’t talk about sports, I get booed,” he said. “That’s not what it’s about. Music is about love. We’re here to spread some love and have a good time tonight. That’s why there are no numbers and jerseys up here.”
And Stapleton’s concerts are about the music, period. The bearded, cowboy hat-wearing singer doesn’t do a lot on stage, rarely venturing more than a couple steps away from the microphone when he’s taking a guitar solo.
There’s no spectacle in the simple, but beautiful staging either. Rather it featured a narrow ribbon board above the stage that focused in on the musicians playing — a slide and picking from steel guitar master Paul Franklin, brushes on the snare drum, Stapleton working the strings on acoustic and electric guitar and, touchingly, looking at Morgane as they sang.
Midway through the show, Stapleton and the band took over from the crowd, showing off all the elements that make him the total package -- songs, singing and guitar all done in various shades of country.
That mix, from an R&B tinged steel guitar shuffle to the countrified first verse of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” that led into “Devil Named Music,” the bluesy “Sometimes I Cry” guitar workout and the heartfelt ballad “Fire Away” resonated with the two fine support sets that preceded the star attraction.
The Marcus King Band delivered 45 minutes of Southern rock and soul, highlighted by a dead-on cover of Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman” and opener Yola nearly blew the doors off the arena with a half-hour of her powerhouse soul singing in country-tinged songs.
The Pinnacle Bank Arena chorus reappeared as the show came to an end, joining in on “Broken Halos” and “Tennessee Whiskey” before Stapleton's return for a solo take on “Whiskey & You” and ended the night, with full band and crowd on “Outlaw State of Mind.”
I’ve seen Stapleton a few times and it wasn’t obvious that he wasn’t in peak form Friday. In fact, it was one of the best times I’ve seen him and his band, in part because of the giant chorus that helped show why he’s today’s best pure country artist.
