Review: Chris Stapleton and the crowd deliver fine concert at arena

Chris Stapleton, his band and about 11,750 backing singers put on a fine concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday.

With him from the start, the crowd that had waited almost exactly a year for the COVID-postponed show was singing the chorus to “Nobody To Blame” a couple minutes into the two-hour concert then, a couple songs later, was adding harmonies to “Starting Over.”

As he got ready for “Billionaire,” Stapleton took a drink of water, then said he wasn’t in top shape, but the crowd had “brought me back.

“I’m going to give it all I’ve got. You’re going to have to prop me up a little bit. So far you’re doing great.”

Keeping up its work, the crowd engaged with Stapleton as a mass chorus and, for those up front, in conversation.

As Stapleton was telling the story behind writing “Traveller,” based on driving through New Mexico with his wife Morgane on a cold night, he was interrupted by someone standing near the stage who must have yelled “this is the coldest place on earth.”

“Is this the coldest place on earth? I don’t know,” he replied. “It’s Nebraska, baby. You have a beautiful town here. We walked around some today.”