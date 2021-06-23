Review: Chicago shows no signs being rusty in rocking Pinewood

Chicago has played thousands of shows since the hit-making horn band was founded in 1967.

Wednesday’s Pinewood Bowl concert, however, is likely to stand out for the constantly touring group for a very simple reason.

“This is our first show in 15 months,” said founding member Robert Lamm. “I got a lump in my throat thinking about how much I missed you. Let’s have some fun.”

Chicago rehearsed at Pinewood Monday and Tuesday, apparently practice enough that it was impossible to tell the 10-man band hadn’t already played dozens of shows.

Presented as “An Evening with,” Chicago played two sets that combined a few deeper tracks for hardcore fans and the radio hits that most of the audience of 3,500 came to hear.

Early in the first set, Lamm stepped up to a keyboard at the front of the stage and announced that in their 15 months off, Chicago had begun recording a new album.

But there was no new song. Instead Lamm sang and played one of his earliest compositions, “Wake Up Sunshine”, backed by guitar, trombone and conga drums.