Review: Chicago shows no signs being rusty in rocking Pinewood

Chicago has played thousands of shows since the hit-making horn band was founded in 1967.
Wednesday’s Pinewood Bowl concert, however, is likely to stand out for the constantly touring group for a very simple reason.
“This is our first show in 15 months,” said founding member Robert Lamm. “I got a lump in my throat thinking about how much I missed you. Let’s have some fun.”
Chicago rehearsed at Pinewood Monday and Tuesday, apparently practice enough that it was impossible to tell the 10-man band hadn’t already played dozens of shows.
Presented as “An Evening with,” Chicago played two sets that combined a few deeper tracks for hardcore fans and the radio hits that most of the audience of 3,500 came to hear.
Early in the first set, Lamm stepped up to a keyboard at the front of the stage and announced that in their 15 months off, Chicago had begun recording a new album.
But there was no new song. Instead Lamm sang and played one of his earliest compositions, “Wake Up Sunshine”, backed by guitar, trombone and conga drums.
Then Lou Pardini took over the keyboard for the 1980s hit “Look Away” before returning to 1970 for a set-ending suite of “Make Me Smile” and “Colour My World,” with founding trumpeter Lee Loughnane taking a verse on vocals.
Proving, if nothing else, that they have hits to spare, set two opened with “Old Ways” and the 1969 smash, “Does Anybody Know What Time It Is.”
Two songs later, representing what Lamm called “a total change of direction in the ‘80s came the ballads “Hard Habit to Break” and “You’re the Inspiration.”
Those songs sounded great, as did the rest of the show - with horns -- bright, tight and punchy -- driving rhythm and well-sung melodies and harmonies from a half-dozen band members.
By the set-enders “Saturday in the Park” and “Feeling Stronger Every Day” the audience was on its feet swaying, clapping and dancing to the music.
Chicago was doing the same along the front of the stage -- everyone in the bowl celebrating the return of the band and concerts.
