Review: Bull Face rocks Lincoln Exposed

The Stooges are a power trio fronted by a guitarist who looks like legendary rock critic Lester Bangs in a cowboy shirt.
That’s as close as I can come to describing Bull Face, the newish band that destroyed the Zoo Bar with 30 minutes of maximum rock 'n' roll at Lincoln Exposed Saturday night.
Bull Face played its first show Feb. 29, 2020, a couple weeks before the coronavirus largely shut down live music for 15 months. So Saturday’s set was the first chance for Bull Face to play for a decent-sized crowd, and they made the most of their opportunity.
Hammering at their heavy guitar, riff-driven proto-punk, Bull Face tore through their set “ahead of schedule” ending 10 minutes early. There wasn’t a bad song in the bunch, a rarity from a new group.
They were an immediate hit with the crowd.
“I hear the Stooges. I like them already,” said Lefty Records owner Les Greer.
"I haven’t seen a Lincoln band shred like that in a long time. That’s a band I could see in Seattle where they’d draw a big crowd,” said Russ Oberg, a tattoo artist who splits time between Lincoln and Seattle.
And any band that ends its show with a salute to Johnny Thunders and has with a song called “Peanut Butter Stomp” -- key lyric “peanut butter is alright” -- is alright by me.
Following my rule, established after decades of multi-day, multi-venue, multi-act festivals, to go home after seeing greatness, I headed for my car after the Bull Face show.
Another Saturday show of note:
Jordan Smith and Cortney Kirby made their debut as Steady Wells at Duffy’s Tavern, marking the first time the couple had sung together on stage.
“We’ve been married for a year now, but it took COVID for us to do this together,” Kirby said just before the show. “I’m kind of nervous. I hope you like it.”
Kirby needn’t have worried. The duo sounded great singing together, whether on Smith’s Americana-style songs that he’s played solo as Steady Wells or on their version of The Everly Brothers’ “All I Have to Do is Dream,” which gets a whole new spin when it comes from a married couple.
The next Steady Wells show is likely to be with a full band, which might be very cool. But Smith and Kirby should keep singing together as a duo. They were superb.
Other bands that connected with me over the two nights were: Charlie Burton and Or What?, Domestica, Whiskey Drinkers Union and The Credentials.
I saw all or parts of sets by 14 bands over the two nights of Lincoln Exposed, nearly a quarter of the 61 bands that were part of the fest that features only Lincoln groups.
Not surprisingly, after a year or more of no shows, lots of rust needed to be shaken off throughout the weekend. Not only rust for the bands, some which struggled to find their footing throughout their sets, but for the stage crews and sound engineers, who saw many soundchecks go on forever.
But no one seemed to mind all that much when the festival got off schedule. Rather, people patiently packed the five venues, an impressive turnout for the festival which, thanks to COVID-19, moved from February to July.
“How many of you come out to LIncoln Exposed every year in February?” Kirby asked the Duffy’s crowd. “It’s always minus-9 nine then. Tonight, it’s like 90. We’re happy you’re here sweating with us.”
Lincoln Exposed will be back in the deep freeze in six months.
