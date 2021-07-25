Review: Bull Face rocks Lincoln Exposed

Following my rule, established after decades of multi-day, multi-venue, multi-act festivals, to go home after seeing greatness, I headed for my car after the Bull Face show.

Another Saturday show of note:

Jordan Smith and Cortney Kirby made their debut as Steady Wells at Duffy’s Tavern, marking the first time the couple had sung together on stage.

“We’ve been married for a year now, but it took COVID for us to do this together,” Kirby said just before the show. “I’m kind of nervous. I hope you like it.”

Kirby needn’t have worried. The duo sounded great singing together, whether on Smith’s Americana-style songs that he’s played solo as Steady Wells or on their version of The Everly Brothers’ “All I Have to Do is Dream,” which gets a whole new spin when it comes from a married couple.

The next Steady Wells show is likely to be with a full band, which might be very cool. But Smith and Kirby should keep singing together as a duo. They were superb.

Other bands that connected with me over the two nights were: Charlie Burton and Or What?, Domestica, Whiskey Drinkers Union and The Credentials.