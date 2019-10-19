After two songs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, Bob Dylan put down his guitar, walked over to an upright piano, pulled up the microphone and began pounding away and singing “Highway 61 Revisited.”
As he and his five-piece band cranked out a rock ‘n' roll take on the 54-year-old classic, I thought "This is going to be good" and, indeed, it was — the best Dylan show I’ve seen in at least a decade, maybe longer.
Reaching back to a sparely arranged 1963’s “Girl from the North Country” and moving forward to a steel guitar/blues reading of “Early Roman Kings,” Dylan’s 19-song show spanned his career.
And it mixed "hits" such as “It’s All Over, Now Baby Blue,” one of the two songs on which he played guitar, and a stretched-out “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” with less-heard numbers such as “Pay In Blood” and an ominous “Not Dark Yet.”
Of course, the songs were reimagined from the recorded version — that’s been Dylan’s live style for decades. They weren’t singalongs — my theory is that eliminating that possibility and making the audience concentrate on the music and lyrics is a large part of why he puts a fresh spin on the songs live.
But none were altered so they were unrecognizable and the lyrics stood out, as Dylan paid tribute to Lenny Bruce and emphatically delivered “When I Feel My Love.” Those songs, and the rest of the night, to be honest, gave the lie to the notion that Dylan can’t sing. He spit out biting lines, worked ballads for their heart and soul.
And the band, anchored by new drummer Matt Chamberlain, was among the best Dylan ensembles I’ve heard, with Charlie Sexton tearing it up on guitar.
When he wasn’t at the piano, Dylan spent most of the time in the midst of the band in a boxer’s stance, holding the mic in his right hand and gesturing with his left — more animated than he's been in many recent local performances.
It was, it needs to be said, a rock ‘n’ roll show — with rave-ups such as “Thunder on the Mountain,” followed by the cool, twangy “Soon After Midnight,” then a propulsive, snappy “Gotta Serve Somebody” that ended the main set.
Dylan returned to “Highway 61 Revisited," the album for the two-song encore, kicking off “Ballad of a Thin Man” with his harp, then a taut, bluesy “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry.” It was the perfect way to end an incredible show.